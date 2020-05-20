In His Words: Kaleb McGary

I kind of thought it was weird when I saw the Falcons trade up. I thought they were coming for a defensive back or a defensive lineman. I absolutely did not think that they were trading up for me. When I got the call, I was in disbelief. I had no idea it was going to happen. Absolutely no idea.

Honestly, I didn't think I was getting drafted when I got called. We figured, if I was going to go in the first round, the teams that seemed most interested in me were either middle to early or middle to late. 14-17 or 20-25 were the teams with picks that we thought might take me.

When we got to pick 29-30, we were starting to pack up. We were just watching to see if anybody from U Dub got called in the last few. Then it happened. They traded up and they took me.

The first thing I did once I hung up the phone was hug my mom. I told her that I did it.

It was one of the best feelings I have ever had. It is probably the best day of my life to date, or one of the best. It was awesome.

The feeling that I had done something significant and achieved something for myself, my family, the communities that I'm from and the people in my life, I felt like I had really done something for everybody who played a part in my journey to get there.

To be able to celebrate with my family in that moment, honestly, is kind of indescribable. They were really happy. Or at least they faked it well.