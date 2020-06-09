Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 08:46 AM

Report: Todd Gurley passes physical with Falcons 

Will McFadden

According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back Todd Gurley flew to Atlanta Monday and passed his physical with the Falcons.

The Falcons agreed to terms with the two-time All-Pro running back earlier this offseason, but travel and contact restrictions put into place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to conduct an in-person physical. Questions about the status of Gurley's knee followed him during his time with the Rams, so his passing of the Falcons' physical exam is a good indicator that the team is comfortable with their new star running back's health.

One of the best running backs in the league since the Rams drafted him with the 10th-overall pick in 2015, Gurley has gained 7,494 total yards and scored 70 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons, the most in the league during the time. Gurley's 58 rushing touchdowns are also the most in the NFL since 2015, and his 5,404 rushing yards are just one short of matching Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's league-best total.

Atlanta parted ways with veteran running back Devonta Freeman this offseason, and Gurley is expected to lead a backfield that once again has plenty of depth and versatility.

