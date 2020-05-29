NFC South RB rankings: Todd Gurley joins a star-studded division

3. Atlanta Falcons

Without the questions regarding the status of Gurley's knee, he could have surpassed Kamara on this list as the second-best running back in the division and possibly pushed McCaffrey for the top spot. At his best, Gurley is simply that – the best. His 2017 and 2018 seasons were among the most dominant we've seen from a running back in the last decade, and he's proven to be both a threat as a runner and receiver. That people have seemingly soured on Gurley so quickly is a little surprising, and it's entirely possible he's got a rebound season in him that the Falcons will benefit from. After all, his 2019 stat line – 254 touches, 1,064 total yards, 14 touchdowns – is actually better than the one he produced in 2016 – 321 touches, 1,212 total yards, six touchdowns – and he then went on to have MVP-like numbers the year after.