NFC South WR rankings: Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans vie for top spot

Editor's Note: This is part of a series ranking the various position groups in the NFC South ahead of the 2020 season.

The NFC South is the ultimate No. 1-receiver division in the NFL.

Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and Mike Evans can all make legitimate claims as the top wideout in the league, and each is a physical specimen who creates matchup problems for any defense. The NFC South's quarterbacks were highlighted in the first part of this series, but now it's time to evaluate the guys they are throwing to.

What truly separates this division from others around the NFL is the depth of each group. Each NFC South team can boast at least two legitimate weapons on the outside, and they all have the capability to spread it out and burn defenses with their third or fourth options.

The NFL has become more oriented around throwing the football than ever before, and that should make this division one of the most exciting to watch in 2020. With future Hall of Famers at quarterback and legitimate All-Pros at receiver, the NFC South will have plenty of fireworks through the air next season.

As we continue our NFC South position group rankings, let's have a refresher on which factors we're looking at. The rankings will be based on five categories, and each team will be rated on a 1-4 scale. The categories are as follows:

Best player: The No. 1 option does mean something.

Drop-off factor: The drop in ability from the No. 1 option to No. 2.

Returning production: Are the top producers from 2019 back with the team in 2020?

Consistency: How long has the group been together?