NFC South QB rankings: Matt Ryan, Drew Brees, Tom Brady make division elite

Editor's Note: This is part of a series ranking the various position groups in the NFC South ahead of the 2020 season.

The NFC South was home to some of the NFL's best quarterbacks and that was before Tom Brady joined the division.

Now, headlined by the trio of Matt Ryan, Drew Brees and Brady, the NFC South might have the most talented crop of starting quarterbacks in the entire league. By season's end, Teddy Bridgewater, a potential franchise quarterback in his own right, might be nearing the level of those other three.

Ryan and Brees have long been the top two passers in the division, and they've had some pretty memorable matchups over the past decade. Now, the quarterback many believe is the best to ever play the game joins the division, and Brady will have two games against Ryan and Brees, apiece in 2020. Bridgewater went 5-0 in his starts for the Saints in 2019, and he will now get the opportunity to be a full-time starter in Carolina.

While the starting quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports, the strength of the entire quarterback room is important as well. Backup quarterbacks can be crucial in aiding preparation throughout the week, and can be thrust into a starting role on any given snap.

So, as we kick off our NFC South position group rankings, we'll start with the quarterback groups within the division. The rankings will be based on five categories, and each team will be rated on a 1-4 scale. The categories are as follows:

Best player: The No. 1 option does mean something.

Drop-off factor: The drop in production from the No. 1 option to No. 2, etc.

Returning production: Are the top producers from 2019 back with the team in 2020?

Consistency: How long has the group been together?