Tabeek: Preseason guess at Falcons 2020 starters on offense

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series taking an early guess at the Falcons' offensive and defensive starters. All opinions here belong to Matthew Tabeek unless noted otherwise.

After weeks of strength and conditioning drills, the Atlanta Falcons finally kicked off training camp this week – and it's the first time all summer that we've gotten to witness practices that actually resemble football being played.

These last few days has also allowed us to finally observe all of the Falcons' offseason acquisitions – the 2020 draft picks and free agent signees, for example – and see how they mesh with the veteran players. While there's been a few notable moments so far, it's really early, folks.

Still, the Falcons' regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks is only 23 days away from today. And it's a perfect time to take an early guess at who the offensive and defensive starters will be when they trot out onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a little more than three weeks from now.