Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons quarterbacks

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020

Aug 27, 2020 at 07:33 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

There's not much of a debate when it comes to the Falcons quarterback situation heading into the 2020 season. Matt Ryan, who has been the face of the franchise since the Atlanta selected him with the third overall pick in the 2008 draft, is the undisputed starter.

If there is any sort of conversation to be had in regard to the Falcons quarterbacks, it would center around the backup position, which has been held by Matt Schaub since 2016. Kurt Benkert, who played well in the Hall of Fame Game last preseason before suffering a toe injury in that exhibition opener and landing on the injured reserve list, has had a solid camp this year.

Schaub, however, is the clear No. 2 at this point. He understands the offense very well, brings 15 years of experience to the table and the Falcons' coaches are extremely comfortable with him behind center if called upon. In his lone start during the 2019 season, Schaub completed 39 of 52 passes (75 percent) for 460 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

OVERVIEW

More magic in Year 2? Matt Ryan and offensive coordinator will be heading into their second season together – again – and that's significant. Although they worked together from 2012-14, Ryan has worked under five different coordinators in his 12 seasons in the league. And, as Will McFadden noted in his pre-camp position previews, Ryan has had a noticeable jump in play during his second season working with an offensive coordinator compared to his first during the second half of his career. Will the trend continue?

More milestones in reach: With each passing season, Ryan continues to rewrite the Falcons records, and at the same time, he continues to move up in the NFL records books. With a strong outing against the Seahawks on Sept. 13, Ryan has a chance to bypass John Elway (51,475 yards) to No. 9 on the NFL's all-time passing list in the season opener. Ryan, who has thrown for 51,186 yards in his career, needs less than 300 yards to achieve that milestone. In 2019, he passed for more than 300 yards in 11 of the 15 games he played in.

Ryan's records: As noted above, Ryan owns several franchise records, including: career passing yards (51,186), career pass attempts (6,817), career completions (4,460), career touchdowns (321), career passer rating (94.6), career completion percentage (65.4), and career 300-yard games (64).

Captain comeback: Speaking of John Elway, Ryan has a chance to pass him and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on another all-time list in 2020 – fourth-quarter comebacks.

  • No. 1 Peyton Manning (43)
  • No. 2 Tom Brady (36)
  • No. 3 Drew Brees (35)
  • No. 4 Johnny Unitas (34)
  • No. 5 Dan Marino (33)
  • No. 6 John Elway (31)
  • No. 6 Ben Roethlisberger (31)
  • No. 8 Matt Ryan (30)

RECENT HISTORY

Here are the number of quarterbacks the Falcons have kept in previous seasons on the initial roster:

LOCKS

Here are the players who I think are locks to make the the team (i.e., starters and key reserves) unless something unforeseen should happen (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Matt Ryan
  • Matt Schaub

ON THE BUBBLE

Here are the players who I think are still in the mix to make the the team, could land on the practice squad or will be released (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Kurt Benkert

PREDICTION

  • 2020 roster forecast: 2 quarterbacks

Tabeek's Take: Once again, there are no big surprises when it comes to this position group. The Falcons will once again carry two quarterbacks, and it will be Ryan and Schaub. The Falcons like Benkert a lot and my guess is that they will likely keep him on the practice squad.

  • Matt Ryan
  • Matt Schaub

Tabeek's roster predictions in photos: 2020 Quarterbacks

A look at quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. The views and opinions represented here and in the corresponding article belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures as he yells out a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures as he yells out a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 26, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 26, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 26, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 26, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 gets up for the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 puts pressure on quarterback Matt Schaub #8 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 puts pressure on quarterback Matt Schaub #8 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 yells out a play to his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 yells out a play to his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Do you agree or disagree with Matthew Tabeek's roster predictions? Have a comment or a question you'd like to ask about the Falcons? If so, submit it here. Please remember to include your home state (or country if you live outside the U.S.). Your question could be selected to appear in Straight from the Beek. Thanks for reading.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Josh Hawkins #29 works with cornerback Tyler Hall #44 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

