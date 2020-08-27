Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons quarterbacks

OVERVIEW

More magic in Year 2? Matt Ryan and offensive coordinator will be heading into their second season together – again – and that's significant. Although they worked together from 2012-14, Ryan has worked under five different coordinators in his 12 seasons in the league. And, as Will McFadden noted in his pre-camp position previews, Ryan has had a noticeable jump in play during his second season working with an offensive coordinator compared to his first during the second half of his career. Will the trend continue?

More milestones in reach: With each passing season, Ryan continues to rewrite the Falcons records, and at the same time, he continues to move up in the NFL records books. With a strong outing against the Seahawks on Sept. 13, Ryan has a chance to bypass John Elway (51,475 yards) to No. 9 on the NFL's all-time passing list in the season opener. Ryan, who has thrown for 51,186 yards in his career, needs less than 300 yards to achieve that milestone. In 2019, he passed for more than 300 yards in 11 of the 15 games he played in.

Ryan's records: As noted above, Ryan owns several franchise records, including: career passing yards (51,186), career pass attempts (6,817), career completions (4,460), career touchdowns (321), career passer rating (94.6), career completion percentage (65.4), and career 300-yard games (64).

Captain comeback: Speaking of John Elway, Ryan has a chance to pass him and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on another all-time list in 2020 – fourth-quarter comebacks.