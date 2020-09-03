Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons offensive line

PREDICTION

Tabeek's Take: I know the Falcons have kept nine offensive linemen during the last three seasons, but I think they'll go with eight on the initial roster this year because of the versatility among this group. Rookie Matt Hennessy, for example, can play both left guard and center. Matt Gono has played a number of different positions during camp, including both tackle and guard. Being able to play those guys at different positions will also allow the Falcons more flexibility with other position groups on the roster, too. Should the Falcons once again keep nine players (and there's a good chance they will), I think it'll come down to Sean Harlow or John Wetzel as far as who makes the cut.