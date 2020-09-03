Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons offensive line

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020

Sep 03, 2020 at 07:38 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

2020_af-web_roster-predictions_ol

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

A year ago, the biggest offseason story outside of Falcons owner Arthur Blank's decision to retain general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn was the overhauling and rebuilding of the offensive line.

Quick refresher: The Falcons had signed James Carpenter, Jamon Brown, Adam Gettis and John Wetzel in free agency and drafted two offensive linemen (Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary) in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. That all came after quarterback Matt Ryan was hit 108 times and sacked 42 times. How'd it work out? Not only did the Falcons finish with a 7-9 record again, but Ryan was sacked 48 times in 2019 and the offensive line surrendered 50 sacks total last year.

RELATED CONTENT

Despite all of that, there are signs that the offensive line's arrow is pointing upwards. Lindstrom, who was injured in the season opener against the Vikings, returned for the final four games – and the Falcons won all four. Both Lindstrom and McGary, who started all 16 games as a rookie, played well together and made a significant impact during that final month. While Carpenter is back, he is competing with rookie third-round draft pick Matt Hennessy for the starting left guard spot. Hennessy is a player who has the skills to succeed in this scheme and could very well end up starting in Week 1.

As the offensive line continues to evolve and improve, the time is now to execute. The Falcons signed Todd Gurley to a one-year prove-it deal during the offseason in hopes of finally getting the running game going on a more consistent basis. They also went out and traded for tight end Hayden Hurst, one more weapon for Ryan along with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Of course, much of their success will hinge upon the offensive line's ability to protect Ryan and clear paths in the run game.

OVERVIEW

Continuity is key: We all know that one of the keys to being strong up front is to have continuity and great chemistry. Jake Matthews mans the left tackle spot, Matt Ryan's blind side. In five seasons, Matthews has started all 95 games that he has played in, including all 16 games at left tackle in 2019. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2018. Don't overlook the importance of that continuity up front. Matthews is a good football player who can get even better.

As good as they come: All Alex Mack does is continue to be one of the best centers in the game. Mack is a six-time Pro Bowler (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2010) and has started all 165 games in which he has played, including all 16 games at center in 2019. No one knows (outside of Mack) how long he'll play but once he decides to hang it up, he'll undoubtedly be considered for Canton.

Great aspirations: Second-year right guard Chris Lindstrom has looked terrific in training camp after completely transforming himself physically during the offseason. While he missed the majority of the 2019 season due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 1, he started in all five games he played in (the Falcons went 4-0 to close out the season). Lindstrom says he wants to be the best guard in the NFL and I think the first-round pick out of Boston College is going to have a very good year.

RECENT HISTORY

Here are the number of offensive linemen the Falcons have kept in previous seasons on the initial roster:

LOCKS

Here are the players who I think are locks to make the team (i.e., starters and key reserves) unless something unforeseen should happen (listed in alphabetical order):

  • James Carpenter
  • Matt Gono
  • Matt Hennessy
  • Chris Lindstrom
  • Alex Mack
  • Jake Matthews
  • Kaleb McGary

ON THE BUBBLE

Here are the players who I think are still in the mix to make the team, could land on the practice squad or will be released (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Ka'John Armstrong
  • Justin Gooseberry
  • Sean Harlow
  • Evin Ksiezarczyk
  • Justin McCray
  • John Wetzel

PREDICTION

  • 2020 roster forecast: 8 offensive linemen

Tabeek's Take: I know the Falcons have kept nine offensive linemen during the last three seasons, but I think they'll go with eight on the initial roster this year because of the versatility among this group. Rookie Matt Hennessy, for example, can play both left guard and center. Matt Gono has played a number of different positions during camp, including both tackle and guard. Being able to play those guys at different positions will also allow the Falcons more flexibility with other position groups on the roster, too. Should the Falcons once again keep nine players (and there's a good chance they will), I think it'll come down to Sean Harlow or John Wetzel as far as who makes the cut.

  • James Carpenter
  • Matt Gono
  • Matt Hennessy
  • Chris Lindstrom
  • Alex Mack
  • Jake Matthews
  • Justin McCray
  • Kaleb McGary

PREDICTING THE 53-MAN ROSTER

Tabeek's roster predictions in photos: 2020 Offensive Line

A look at roster battle at offensive line. The views and opinions represented here and in the corresponding article belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 stop defensive end Allen Bailey #93 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 stop defensive end Allen Bailey #93 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 24

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 works with offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 works with offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 at IBM Performance Field on August 31, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 works with offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 at IBM Performance Field on August 31, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 24

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 24

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action ]at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 24

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action ]at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and center Alex Mack #51 shakes hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and center Alex Mack #51 shakes hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 24

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 24

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 24

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin McCray #65 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Do you agree or disagree with Matthew Tabeek's roster predictions? Have a comment or a question you'd like to ask about the Falcons? If so, submit it here. Please remember to include your home state (or country if you live outside the U.S.). Your question could be selected to appear in Straight from the Beek. Thanks for reading.

SFTB-head_0319

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

Related Content

Falcons name six captains for 2020 season
news

Falcons name six captains for 2020 season

Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Ricardo Allen and Alex Mack were announced as captains at the Falcons' practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams
news

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020
Falcons' John Cominsky looks like a 'different ball player' entering Year 2
news

Falcons' John Cominsky looks like a 'different ball player' entering Year 2

No longer overthinking things on the field, John Cominsky looks like a different player in his second season with the Falcons 
Falcons release Khari Lee with injury settlement
news

Falcons release Khari Lee with injury settlement

Lee was signed by the Falcons this offseason to increase their tight end depth heading into training camp
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons writers discuss looming roster cuts, final camp takeaways and season expectations

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden share their takeaways from camp, roster cuts thoughts and overall feelings of the Falcons heading into the 2020 season
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell #59 tackled Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette #27 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Leonard Fournette joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Thinking about drafting Falcons players in fantasy football? Read this, first
news

Thinking about drafting Falcons players in fantasy football? Read this, first

Three fantasy football experts share their expectations for Todd Gurley, Julio Jones and other top Falcons players 
Brian Hill looks 'night and day' better entering 2020 season 
news

Brian Hill looks 'night and day' better entering 2020 season 

Brian Hill has been one of the most improved players throughout training camp and the running back plans to build on that confidence heading into the season
Ito Smith's season-ending injury led to 'one of the hardest years of my life'
news

Ito Smith's season-ending injury led to 'one of the hardest years of my life'

He's battled through adversity to get back to his teammates, and he's trusting better days are ahead
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: PFF ranks Falcons offense outside of top 10

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Falcons sign quarterback Kyle Lauletta and what it means
news

Falcons sign quarterback Kyle Lauletta and what it means

Lauletta was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Top News

Falcons name six captains for 2020 season

Falcons name six captains for 2020 season

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Falcons' John Cominsky looks like a 'different ball player' entering Year 2

Falcons' John Cominsky looks like a 'different ball player' entering Year 2

Falcons release Khari Lee with injury settlement

Falcons release Khari Lee with injury settlement

Advertising