Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons running backs

OVERVIEW

An important stat to watch: Prior to 2019, Gurley averaged 1,278 rushing yards, 15 scores on the ground, 684 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Also, noteworthy? Gurley averaged 18 attempts per game. In 2019, Gurley tallied 1,064 yards of total offense and 14 total touchdowns – and averaged 14 attempts per game, four less. That is significant to note because Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter has reportedly said that he intends to give Gurley 15 to 25 touches per game in 2020. If that's how it plays out and Gurley can stay healthy, good things should happen for this offense.

Man on a mission: Brian Hill continues to evolve as a running back and transform himself physically. Hill, who is entering his fourth year in the league, has yet to establish himself as a lead back but he's still managing to catch the attention of Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who said, "He is 100 percent a guy on a mission. You see his speed at practice, his ability to catch has certainly improved." Hill rushed for 323 yards and scored two touchdowns on 78 carries in 2019. He also had 10 catches for 69 yards and a score. It appears, for now, Hill is the primary backup to Gurley.

Committed to the run: Back in March, the Falcons and fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year extension. Smith played in all 16 games last season and made five starts. He played the most snaps of his career (196), caught one pass for 13 yards and ran the ball five times for 8 yards – four of those resulted in first downs for the Falcons. Will Smith see an increased role in 2020? It would appear so, but time will tell.

How many backs will Falcons roll with? The Falcons have started the year with as few as three running backs (2018) to as many as five (2019). In 2017, they began the season with four running backs on the initial roster. Over the least three seasons they've carried one fullback. So, how many backs will they roll with in 2020? Health and needs at other position groups will affect certain groups, as will the expanded practice squad, which is now 16 players.