Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons tight ends

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020

Aug 28, 2020 at 06:24 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

When the Falcons entered the 2020 offseason, they kept the door open with tight end Austin Hooper and other soon-to-be free agents but knew those players would eventually hit the open market.

Hooper was coming off the best season of his career and had emerged as a consistent weapon for the Falcons. His 75 receptions, 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns made him one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL last season, and he earned his second Pro Bowl invitation as a result.

Once the Falcons realized that they would have to replace Hooper and his production, they acted quickly. On the first day of the new league, the Falcons traded for tight end Hayden Hurst, a player the Falcons did their homework on prior to the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Falcons coveted Hurst's speed and athleticism so much that they sent a second- and a fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Hurst and a fourth-round selection after Hooper opted to sign with the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

OVERVIEW

Something to prove: While Hayden Hurst has been in the league for two years, he's appeared in 28 games and made just four starts. Hurst was targeted 39 times in the Ravens' run-heavy offense and caught 30 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. As a rookie, he was targeted 23 times, caught 13 passes for 163 yards and one score. Can he step in and put up similar (or better) numbers to Austin Hooper's final season in Atlanta? We believe Hurst is the No. 1 candidate to have a breakout season in 2020.

A familiar face is back: The Falcons decided to bring back Luke Stocker on Aug. 14. The 32-year-old appeared in 15 games with nine starts for the Falcons in 2019. Stocker, who is a capable blocker and receiver, provides depth and experience to a fairly young and unproven tight ends group.

Will Graham's growth continue? While Jaeden Graham is entering his third season in Atlanta, he doesn't have a ton of game experience and still developing as a tight end. The Yale product played fairly well when Austin Hooper was injured last season, catching seven passes for 117 yards and his first career touchdown during a three-week span.

RECENT HISTORY

Here are the number of quarterbacks the Falcons have kept in previous seasons on the initial roster:

LOCKS

Here are the players who I think are locks to make the the team (i.e., starters and key reserves) unless something unforeseen should happen (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Jaeden Graham
  • Hayden Hurst

ON THE BUBBLE

Here are the players who I think are still in the mix to make the the team, could land on the practice squad or will be released (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Khari Lee
  • Jared Pinkney
  • Luke Stocker

PREDICTION

  • 2020 roster forecast: 3 tight ends

Tabeek's Take: When the Falcons made the trade with Baltimore for Hayden Hurst, they made it clear that they believe the former South Carolina standout can flourish in this offense, much like Austin Hooper did. He is without a doubt the starter going into the season. Luke Stocker brings experience, versatility and familiarity with this offense. Jaeden Graham continues to develop as a receiver and blocker – and the coaches like him. The Falcons, I believe, will keep all three on the initial roster.

  • Hayden Hurst
  • Jaeden Graham
  • Luke Stocker

PREDICTING THE 53-MAN ROSTER

  • Aug. 26: Cornerbacks (6)
  • Aug. 27: Quarterbacks (2)
  • Aug. 28: Tight ends (3)
  • Aug. 29: Safeties
  • Aug. 30: Running backs
  • Aug. 31: Linebackers
  • Sept. 1: Wide receivers
  • Sept. 2: Defensive line
  • Sept. 3: Offensive line
  • Sept. 3: Special teams

Tabeek's roster predictions in photos: 2020 Tight Ends

A look at tight ends Jaeden Graham, Hayden Hurst and Luke Stocker.The views and opinions represented here and in the corresponding article belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 walks with tight end Hayden Hurst #81at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 walks with tight end Hayden Hurst #81at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 14, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 14, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with running back Keith Smith #40 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with running back Keith Smith #40 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 26, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 26, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 15

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

BIRD NOISES: Hayden Hurst 'is coming for it all'

New Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst talks about his great expectations for 2020, coming to the Atlanta from Baltimore, the one person he wanted me to meet most here and more with Matt Tabeek.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Do you agree or disagree with Matt Tabeek's roster predictions? Have a comment or a question you'd like to ask about the Falcons? If so, submit it here. Please remember to include your home state (or country if you live outside the U.S.). Your question could be selected to appear in Straight from the Beek. Thanks for reading.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

