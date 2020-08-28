Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons tight ends

OVERVIEW

Something to prove: While Hayden Hurst has been in the league for two years, he's appeared in 28 games and made just four starts. Hurst was targeted 39 times in the Ravens' run-heavy offense and caught 30 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. As a rookie, he was targeted 23 times, caught 13 passes for 163 yards and one score. Can he step in and put up similar (or better) numbers to Austin Hooper's final season in Atlanta? We believe Hurst is the No. 1 candidate to have a breakout season in 2020.