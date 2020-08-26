Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons cornerbacks

Several positions are up for grabs but here's an early guess at how the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster could look heading into 2020

Aug 26, 2020 at 10:10 AM
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

One of the Atlanta Falcons' top priorities heading into the offseason was to upgrade the defense. In case you need a refresher, just remember these four rankings – 19, 22, 22 and 29 – that's where the Falcons ranked (in order) in turnover differential, passing defense, scoring defense and in sacks.

Four of the Falcons' six draft picks in April's NFL Draft were on the defensive side of the ball and they also went out and signed several free agents on that side of the ball, including edge rusher Dante Fowler and cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

OVERVIEW

Looking the part: Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has made his presence known by making plays in just about every practice since training camp kicked off. The former Clemson standout certainly looks worthy of the No. 16 overall pick and is playing with a lot of confidence and swagger.

Experience helps: The No. 1 concern heading into the draft was secondary and coming out of the draft, many questioned whether the Falcons were still too young and inexperienced back there. While Terrell has quelled much of the concerns with his play on the field, the Falcons went out and added some much-needed depth and experience by bringing in former Bengals cornerback and first-round pick Darqueze Dennard.

Steady improvement: There's been a lot of on-the-job learning for Isaiah Oliver and the good news is that he keeps improving. Just like this time last year, Oliver once again looks more confident in camp and is making plays. The difference heading into 2020 is the experience and he's also had the benefit of working under new secondary coach Joe Whitt and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for an entire offseason, too.

RECENT HISTORY

Here are the number of cornerbacks the Falcons have kept in previous seasons on the initial roster:

LOCKS

Here are the players who I think are locks to make the the team (i.e., starters and key reserves) unless something unforeseen should happen (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Darqueze Dennard
  • Isaiah Oliver
  • Kendall Sheffield
  • A.J. Terrell
  • Blidi Wreh-Wilson

ON THE BUBBLE

Here are the players who I think are still in the mix to make the the team, could land on the practice squad or will be released (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Delrick Abrams
  • Tyler Hall
  • Josh Hawkins
  • Jordan Miller

PREDICTION

  • 2020 roster forecast: 6 cornerbacks

Tabeek's Take: One battle to keep a close eye on during the final days of camp will be between Josh Hawkins and Jordan Miller. Right now I'm giving the edge to Hawkins. It's clear that A.J. Terrell and Isaiah Oliver will man the outside spots while, for now, I can see both Darqueze Dennard and Kendall Sheffield primarily lining up inside. Barring any unforeseen injuries, a trade or an opportunity to upgrade the position because of another team's roster move (which is always possible in late August), I don't expect any major shake-ups here and for the Falcons to once again carry six cornerbacks in 2020 (listed in alphabetical order):

  • Darqueze Dennard
  • Josh Hawkins
  • Isaiah Oliver
  • Kendall Sheffield
  • A.J. Terrell
  • Blidi Wreh-Wilson

PREDICTING THE 53-MAN ROSTER

  • Aug. 26: Cornerbacks (6)
  • Aug. 27: Quarterbacks
  • Aug. 27: Special teams
  • Aug. 28: Tight ends
  • Aug. 29: Safeties
  • Aug. 30: Running backs
  • Aug. 31: Linebackers
  • Sept. 1: Wide receivers
  • Sept. 2: Defensive line
  • Sept. 3: Offensive line

Tabeek's roster predictions in photos: 2020 Cornerbacks

A look into the 2020 cornerback battle. The views and opinions represented here and in the corresponding article belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

Defensive backs stand by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Defensive backs stand by at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 works with defensive back Chris Cooper #34 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 works with defensive back Chris Cooper #34 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 11, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back CJ Reavis #39 and defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back CJ Reavis #39 and defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs against cornerback AJ Terrell #24 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 10, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 matches up with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks o at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks o at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on as he sets up for a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on as he sets up for a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is defended by defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is defended by defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 defends against wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 defends against wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action against wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action against wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 23, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates with his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates with his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 and wide receiver Devin Gray #19 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 and wide receiver Devin Gray #19 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 defends wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 defends wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 reaches for the ball as he is defended by cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 reaches for the ball as he is defended by cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

