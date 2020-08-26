Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons cornerbacks

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here belong to Matthew Tabeek and not the Atlanta Falcons, unless noted otherwise.

One of the Atlanta Falcons' top priorities heading into the offseason was to upgrade the defense. In case you need a refresher, just remember these four rankings – 19, 22, 22 and 29 – that's where the Falcons ranked (in order) in turnover differential, passing defense, scoring defense and in sacks.

Four of the Falcons' six draft picks in April's NFL Draft were on the defensive side of the ball and they also went out and signed several free agents on that side of the ball, including edge rusher Dante Fowler and cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

Looking the part: Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has made his presence known by making plays in just about every practice since training camp kicked off. The former Clemson standout certainly looks worthy of the No. 16 overall pick and is playing with a lot of confidence and swagger.

Experience helps: The No. 1 concern heading into the draft was secondary and coming out of the draft, many questioned whether the Falcons were still too young and inexperienced back there. While Terrell has quelled much of the concerns with his play on the field, the Falcons went out and added some much-needed depth and experience by bringing in former Bengals cornerback and first-round pick Darqueze Dennard.