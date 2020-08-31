Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons linebackers

OVERVIEW

The playmaker: When it comes to playmakers on the Falcons defense, you'd have to start with Deion Jones. And for proof, look no further than the final game of last season when he intercepted Jameis Winston and ran it back 27 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime. It marked his fourth career pick-six, becoming the only player in the NFL with at least four interceptions returned for touchdowns since 2016. Jones also became the seventh player with a game-winning interception return for a touchdown in overtime since 2002 and the first since 2015.

Steady improvement: Foye Oluokun, a former sixth-round pick, was pressed into action as a rookie in 2018 when Deion Jones was injured and landed on injured reserve. The Yale product finished second on the team with 89 tackles and earned a coverage grade of at least 70 from Pro Football Focus in five of his final 10 games. In 2019, PFF gave Oluokun an overall defensive grade above 80 four different times, including a sterling grade of 90.6 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Overall, his PFF grade of 62.7 was the second-highest among Falcons linebackers last season and tied for 37th among all NFL linebackers.

A nose for the ball: One player who stood out during training camp was rookie linebacker Mykal Walker. The Fresno State product has picked off passes, come up with tipped balls or batted down passes in a number of practices. That's good news for the turnover-challenged Falcons and their fourth-round pick.