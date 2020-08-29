Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons safeties

OVERVIEW

Quarterback of the defense: Ricardo Allen is not only the longest-tenured member of the Falcons secondary now but is quarterback of that backfield. Remember, Allen originally played cornerback whn he first arrived here and has logged reps not only there, but at the slot corner, strong safety and free safety. He knows the defense well and, more importantly, knows where everyone else should be lined up. In 16 games last year, Allen made 84 tackles (53 solo), had four tackles for loss and picked off two passes.

Plays big, hits harder: Things happen when Damontae Kazee is on the field, and they're usually good for the Falcons. The Falcons need more playmakers on defense, and Kazee is one of them. He's made 10 interceptions over the past two seasons, tied with Chicago's Kyle Fuller for the most in the NFL over that span. Kazee isn't the biggest guy back there, but he plays big and is a hard hitter. In 48 games with 30 starts, he's made 167 tackles (110 solo), forced two fumbles, tallied three tackles for a loss and has 13 passes defensed. Last year he made 69 total tackles (42 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions and three passes defensed in 16 games.