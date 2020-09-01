Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons receivers

OVERVIEW

On a mission: Calvin Ridley is on a mission to prove he's among the elite receivers in this league. "I'm not going to lie, I'm real hungry to show people that I'm easily a 1,000-yard receiver, easily – and even better," Ridley said. So what will it take for Ridley to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in 2020? For starters, he needs to stay on the field for a full 16-game slate. That alone should go a long way. As a rookie, Ridley played in 16 games and started just five (he caught 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns). In 2019, he started 10 games but played in 13 games (he caught 63 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns).

Continued greatness: Julio Jones enters 2020 with 797 receptions for 12,125 yards and 57 touchdowns, while playing in 126 games with 125 starts. He has already eclipsed 12,000 receiving yards in 125 career games, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (142 games) as the fastest player to reach 12,000 receiving yards in NFL history. Among players who have appeared in at least 100 career games, Jones is the NFL's all-time leader with an average of 96.2 receiving yards per game. I've written this countless times, but Falcons fans should appreciate every single snap Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan take toegther ... this is the Golden Age of the Falcons offense.