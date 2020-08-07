In His Words: Chris Rowland

I didn't even know about the record until after the game.
My coach came and shook my hand and said congrats. I was like, "What?"
He said, "You broke the HBCU single-season receptions record."
I was like, "Really? Who was it held by?" and he said, "Jerry Rice."
THE COME UP
I've always had a chip on my shoulder.
I'm 5-foot-7. I don't meet the "eye test" criteria.
I started playing football when I was 5 years old. I have two older brothers, so they're the reasons why I wanted to play at such a young age.
Seeing them grow up and play, it was like, "Man, I want to play too. I can't be the only one in the house not playing."
My middle brother, Seth, was on the first team I played on. He's about a year older than me. I played with him all the way up to college. He was a running back at Tennessee State with me.
My brothers were probably the biggest reasons why I got started playing football. Just setting the example, being role models for me and showing me how to play the game while respecting it at the same time.
My recruiting process was really tough. I only had four total offers. I had two D-II schools.
The schools that offered me were Austin Peay and Tennessee State. My whole family went to Tennessee State, so it was a no-brainer going there. I really had no choice.
Growing up, my mom used to take me to the TSU homecoming parade, and I'd always be like, "Man, I'm going to TSU."
Attending an HBCU is not everybody's first choice, but I couldn't be more grateful for the experience I had.