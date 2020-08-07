In His Words: Chris Rowland

You could say at an early age I always aspired to play in the NFL, but every kid does.

Seeing guys like Steve McNair and Devin Hester, those were my two favorite guys growing up.

Steve McNair came from an HBCU. He was the highest drafted quarterback from an HBCU. He was the third overall pick out of Alcorn State in 1995. He played for the Tennessee Titans and I'm from Tennessee, so he's one of those guys I always got to watch growing up.

One of the ways he approached the game was, he wasn't going to come off that field unless you dragged or carried him off. He was always going to play, no matter how hurt he was. It took more than one guy to bring him down.

That's kind of what I model my game after, even though I'm not a quarterback. That attitude he brought to the game, that's one of the reasons why I looked up to him so much.

Another player I looked up to was Michael Jordan. He's really one of the reasons I wore 23. I wore 23 on up, my early rec ball and through high school.

He has a winning side. Even though he's not a football player, this whole documentary coming out just sheds light into his work ethic and bringing guys along the way.

You can't win by yourself. You have to learn how to elevate other guys. That's what's going to produce winning teams, and that's what he did, was win. That's one of the reasons I looked up to him. He knew how to win.