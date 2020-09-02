Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons defensive line

OVERVIEW

It all starts with Jarrett: In July, I had the way-too-easy assignment of making the case that Grady Jarrett was the best defensive lineman of this past decade. I took it a step further and wrote that I believe he'll go down as the best defensive tackle in Falcons history when it's all said and done. Jarrett registered a career high 7.5 sacks and 69 combined tackles in 2019. He also tallied 16 hits on quarterbacks and 12 tackles for a loss on his way to a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro selection. Jarrett is the heart and soul of this defense, and the Falcons will need another Grady-like season from him in 2020.

Much-needed boost: After finishing with 28 sacks last season, which was tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, the Falcons went out and signed edge rusher Dante Fowler. The third-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Fowler tallied a career-high 11.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. During his four seasons in the league, Fowler has recorded 141 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss and 27.5 sacks. The Falcons are hoping that Fowler's arrow is pointing up and last year was a sign of things to come from him.

Breakout year for Takk? It's go time for Takk McKinley, and the table is set for the Falcons' fiery pass rusher to finally have that long-anticipated breakout season (we think he will, by the way.) McKinley, who was the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering his fourth year with the Falcons and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020 season after Atlanta opted to not pick up his fifth-year option. I'm expecting a big year from McKinley.