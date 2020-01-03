Stats don't lie: Where 2019 Falcons ranked in every category

Jan 03, 2020 at 02:56 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Falcons' second-half turnaround was one for the books.

Atlanta went from being 1-7 at the bye week to 6-2 in the final eight weeks of the season to finish with a 7-9 record on the year and take second place in the NFC South.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons ranked at the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category defensively in the first half of the season. Dan Quinn relinquished his play-calling duties to linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and former wide receivers/assistant head coach, now defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and the unit saw drastic improvement.

Offensively, the Falcons also improved in the second half of the season. Not having to play from behind was a factor the Falcons saw after the bye as was the balance between the run and pass games.

Across the board, the Falcons need to improve in a number of areas in 2020 to get back to the postseason. Coach Dan Quin said the team will use the lessons learned from 2019 to fuel them moving forward.

Here's where the Falcons finished the 2019 season from a numbers standpoint:

Offense

3

With Matt Ryan at the helm, Atlanta had the No. 3rd ranked passing offense. The group average 294.6 yards per game in the air.

13

The Falcons ranked No. 13 in points per game averaging 23.8 points a game.

30

Atlanta finished at the bottom of the league in rushing offense as they averaged just 85.1 yards per game.

50

The Falcons allowed 50 sacks this season which was tied for the fifth-most in the league.

Defense

15

The Falcons were stout against the run for majority of the year. Atlanta finished No. 15 in the league in this area.

19

One of the main reasons for the second-half turnaround was the number of turnovers the Falcons created defensively. The Falcons forced 20 turnovers on the year putting them at No. 19 in the league in this category. At the bye, the Falcons were 31st in the league in the turnover differential.

22

Against the pass, the Falcons improved in the second half of the season specifically. The unit finished No. 22nd ranked defense against the pass. The Falcons also finished with the No. 22nd ranked scoring defense giving up 24.9 points per game.

29

The Falcons struggled to get to the quarterback consistently in 2019. Atlanta registered 28 sacks on the year which was 29th most in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Bair: Arthur Smith scheme, personnel upgrades, create potential for Falcons to be more explosive in 2022 NFL season

Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Tyler Allgeier joining Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson creates possibility Falcons could be better taking yards in chunks

news

Positional breakdown: Marlon Davidson, Anthony Rush, Ta'Quon Graham looking to step up, help Grady Jarrett round out defensive line

Falcons also hoping new faces add vital depth to rotation up front

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Eddie Goldman, breakout season candidates, Feleipe Franks and Avery Williams

We also debate whether offense or defense will be better in this Friday mailbag

news

Positional breakdown: Recent additions set to push 2021 offensive line starters during 2022 training camp

Jake Matthews' and Chris Lindstrom's spots seem to be secured. Everyone else? They'll have to fight for their spots.

news

Ashton Edmunds: Why joining Falcons digital team is a 'full circle' moment

Clark Atlanta University alum fell in love with the city watching Falcons from Mike Vick era

news

Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP list ahead of 2022 training camp

The veteran inside linebacker reportedly underwent a shoulder procedure during the offseason.

news

Positional breakdown: Kyle Pitts has more help in pattern with Drake London, Bryan Edwards joining Falcons

We break down WRs and TEs at the same time, evaluating Falcons best options catching passes

news

Five decades later, Dean Pees' coaching legacy is about people

How do you measure a legacy? For Pees, it's about the relationships molded along the way.

news

Falcons name Bill Walsh training camp interns

news

Positional breakdown: Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams looking to help Cordarrelle Patterson improve Falcons run game

Avery Williams is new to the group, changing positions after playing cornerback

news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith helping Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, defying 2022 expectations and adding homegrown talent

We also discuss the Falcons head coach entering his second season in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Bill Belichick, Dean Pees reflect on the friendship that brought Pees to the NFL

Dean Pees was looking for a new adventure. That adventure came calling when an old friend did, giving Pees an opportunity to make the jump to the league in the early 2000s.

Top News

Bair: Arthur Smith scheme, personnel upgrades, create potential for Falcons to be more explosive in 2022 NFL season

Positional breakdown: Marlon Davidson, Anthony Rush, Ta'Quon Graham looking to step up, help Grady Jarrett round out defensive line

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Eddie Goldman, breakout season candidates, Feleipe Franks and Avery Williams

Positional breakdown: Recent additions set to push 2021 offensive line starters during 2022 training camp

Advertising