Falcons rookie report: Matt Hennessy getting a long look with starters

Atlanta's third-round pick is putting his best foot forward in the left guard competition

Aug 24, 2020 at 05:29 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons may very well view Matt Hennessy as the eventual successor to Alex Mack at center, but he's seemingly got a decent shot to start at left guard for Atlanta in 2020.

If Atlanta is going to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017, its offensive line must play better than it did last season. It's notable that Hennessy was the Falcons' lone draft pick on the offensive side of the ball, and he's a player who has the skills to succeed in this scheme.

Player: Matt Hennessy

Position: Offensive line

College: Temple

Notable college stats: Started 36 games across four seasons at Temple

Second opinion: "I would say we're only two practices with pads in, and that's a big difference for the big guys, but he's certainly doing a good job with where we're at. I think the mental quickness, the calls and the ability to communicate at the line of scrimmage, that goes into it – big plays, especially playing guard. Walker ended the Falcons' Thursday practice with an interception off a Blidi Wreh-Wilson tipped pass, closing out the team's scrimmage and denying the offense any points during a two-minute drill." – Dan Quinn, Falcons head coach

Related Links

Hennessy first began working with the starting offense during Atlanta's first scrimmage on the third day of training camp. He's been with that group ever since. There have not been many glaring mistakes from Hennessy while out there on the field, but trench play is one of the more difficult things to properly evaluate in camp.

In the Falcons' two scrimmages, Hennessy's play has been fairly steady. He's looked slightly better as a run blocker than in pass protection, but that's not to say he's in over his head in that part of his game. Atlanta has been able to pick up some big gains on the ground while running it behind the left side of the line, and Hennessy has made a few really impressive blocks to clear open space.

Athleticism is a key part of Hennessy's game, and the Falcons should be able to maximize that with their scheme. Atlanta has shown a lot of wide-zone runs in camp and matched that with some play-action bootlegs, both of which allow Hennessy to make blocks while on the move. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's affinity for screen passes will also get Hennessy out in space, and he's already made a number of blocks downfield in practice.

After drafting Hennessy, the Falcons made it clear he would be right in the mix for the left guard spot. Through the first six days of practice, he appears to be pulling ahead.

Related Content

Matt Ryan identifies No. 1 area Falcons must improve for success in 2020 
news

Matt Ryan identifies No. 1 area Falcons must improve for success in 2020 

Matt Ryan says success for the Falcons offense will come down to being more discipline
Falcons training camp beats: 8.22.20
news

Falcons training camp beats: 8.22.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway
Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp
news

Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp

It's still really early but here are my thoughts on some of the more exciting moments and emerging storylines from camp
Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on defense
news

Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on defense

Matt Tabeek predicts who he thinks will be the Falcons starters on defense when they kick the season off on Sept. 13
Falcons not planning on bringing in additional kickers
news

Falcons not planning on bringing in additional kickers

The Falcons are pleased with where kicker Younghoe Koo is at this point
The coach tasked with turning the Falcons offensive line around in 2020
news

The coach tasked with turning the Falcons offensive line around in 2020

Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan might have the biggest responsibility of any of the coaches on Dan Quinn's staff heading into the 2020 season
Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on offense
news

Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on offense

Matt Tabeek predicts who he thinks will be the Falcons starters on offense when they kick the season off on Sept. 13
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons rookie report: Mykal Walker shows knack for making plays

With a pair of interceptions early in training camp, Walker is making his presence felt
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Defense dominates Falcons' first scrimmage

Outside of a long run from Brian Hill, the Falcons' first scrimmage was highlighted by some good defensive play
Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern
news

Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger offers his thoughts on the Falcons heading into the 2020 season
Atlanta Falcons Centerback A J Terrell #24 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
news

Falcons rookie report: A.J. Terrell looks every bit the part of a first-round pick

Terrell has played at a high level since the Falcons began on-field practices, which is exactly what Atlanta needs 

Top News

Falcons release Jamon Brown and what it means

Falcons release Jamon Brown and what it means

Atlanta Falcons Center Matt Hennessy #61 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Falcons rookie report: Matt Hennessy getting a long look with starters

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Takeaways: Falcons defense impresses (again) in second scrimmage

SFTB: Plan for Todd Gurley, Takk McKinley's motivation, Earl Thomas market, Tommy Nobis, don't forget Olamide

SFTB: Plan for Todd Gurley, Takk McKinley's motivation, Earl Thomas market, Tommy Nobis, don't forget Olamide

Advertising