Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp

6. Falcons stable of running backs looks impressive

One of the biggest moves the Falcons made this offseason was signing three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro Todd Gurley to a one-year prove-it deal. Naturally, there's been a ton of buzz surrounding the former University of Georgia star who was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

But don't forget about Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Ito Smith. Hill, who was one of the bigger stories in last year's training camp after transforming himself physically and improving substantially as a receiver, once again looks fast and is running with authority.

As Will McFadden noted in Thursday's practice takeaways, Hill single-handedly led the second-team offense during their lone scoring drive, carrying the ball three straight times, including a goal-line touchdown run.

"I would say Brian came back in fantastic shape," Quinn said Thursday. "He is 100 percent a guy on a mission. You see his speed at practice, his ability to catch has certainly improved."