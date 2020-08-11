Seven Falcons records most likely to be broken in 2020

There was a chance for Ryan to really add to his total in this category last season with the number of games the Falcons trailed in early, but he still managed to have three fourth-quarter comebacks in 2019. If the list remains unchanged, three more this fall would leave Ryan tied with Marino for the fifth-most all-time. The majority of Ryan's fourth-quarter comebacks came early in his career, which may say more about how the game has changed than Ryan has, and he's got just nine over the last four seasons. We've seen Ryan get hot down the stretch before, however, and if does so many times in 2020, he could shoot way up this list.