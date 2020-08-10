Falcons 2020 training camp: Previews for all 9 position groups

Cornerbacks

Players on roster:

A.J. Terrell

Isaiah Oliver

Kendall Sheffield

Darqueze Dennard

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Jordan Miller

Josh Hawkins

Tyler Hall

Delrick Abrams Jr.

If the offensive line is the make-or-break unit for the Falcons' offense, the cornerbacks are that group on the defensive side of the ball. Desmond Trufant is gone, and the cornerback youth movement is in full swing in Atlanta. Terrell, a first-round pick, is expected to take over Trufant's starting spot opposite of Oliver, who is entering an important third season. Sheffield impressed during his rookie year, and the coaching staff is optimistic for what he can do in Year 2.

If Terrell is not out there with the defense for the first game of the season, something has gone wrong. Teams don't use the No. 16-overall pick on a player without the intention of placing him in the starting lineup, and that's the mindset the Falcons have with Terrell. Fortunately, he seems to have the right mindset to handle that responsibility. The top corner at Clemson, Terrell has played in some of the biggest environments college football has to offer and matched up against the very best players in the country.

As was the case with his first year, Oliver got better down the stretch in 2019. He allowed a 63-percent completion rate when targeted after the bye week, surrendering just 29 catches for 363 yards and giving up no touchdowns. Oliver has shown flashes of becoming the player the Falcons thought he could be, and his size is an important tool Atlanta wants to use against some of the bigger receivers in the division.