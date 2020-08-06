Breakout season for Calvin Ridley? Why history is on his side

That list includes a wide array of receiver types and varying degrees of talent. Some players, like Steve Smith, Roddy White and Greg Jennings, went on to become receivers who helped defined the era in which they played. Others on this list such as Javon Walker and Sidney Rice reached their peaks in Year 3 only to never again have a similarly successful season.

There are other factors that point to a receiver's third season being an important one. Even among those players who gained 1,000 yards in their first two seasons, that third year often resulted in a significant jump forward.

DeAndre Hopkins gained 1,521 yards in his third year, an increase of more than 300 yards from his output in Year 2. Likewise, players such at Tyreek Hill, A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton hit new heights in their third season after previously putting together big-time campaigns.

What makes Ridley's situation unique is that he's not Atlanta's primary receiver. The presence of Julio Jones can be viewed as both a positive and a negative for Ridley's quest to reach 1,000 yards. Defenses will first and foremost game plan to contain Jones, which should allow Ridley to have more advantageous situations. However, Jones will see a lot of passes thrown his way, which will eat into the number of targets Ridley sees.

On that point, history also provides reason to believe that an offense like the Falcons can easily support two 1,000-yard receivers. Of the 45 players who reached 1,000 yards in their third season the past two decades, 18 did so with another 1,000-yard receiver on the team.

Ridley recently stated he wasn't concerned about there not being enough opportunities for both himself and Jones, accurately noting that he was on pace to reach 1,000 yards last year, and that was with Mohamed Sanu in the picture for half of the year. Given Ryan's willingness to spread the ball around and the talent of Atlanta's top two receivers, it seems unlikely that there will be a lack of opportunities.