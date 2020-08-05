Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 11:04 AM

Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Former UGA coach Mark Richt and Todd Gurley's college teammates discuss why they think if used right, the three-time Pro Bowler can be successful in Atlanta

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

tg3_centerpiece

Before Todd Gurley touched the ball for the very first time in a Georgia uniform – which just happened to be a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls in 2012 – you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone who thought he would go on to be one of the greatest players in Bulldogs football history.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Gurley is back in the Peach State and set to prove yet again he is still that same type of player as he begins the second stint of his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT:

A four-star recruit, Gurley was expected to split the load at Georgia with Keith Marshall, a heavily recruited five-star prospect out of Raleigh, N.C. In fact, Mark Richt, Georgia's head coach for 15 years, envisioned a backfield that featured a heavy dose of Marshall with Gurley adding a few touches here and there.

After that kickoff return against Buffalo, everything changed.

"It didn't take long for him to become one of, if not, the best player on the team," Richt said.

In three seasons at Georgia, Gurley rushed for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns. Gurley proved that it doesn't matter where on the depth chart you start. It's about what you do with the opportunities you're given.

"When one of your best players on the team is one of your hardest workers, it makes a difference with the rest of the group," Richt said.

Former Georgia quarterback Hutson Mason, who played with Gurley in college during the 2013-14 seasons, was someone who followed by the example Gurley set.

"You've got this superstar, but he's got a work ethic like he's a nobody almost," Mason said.

ToddGurley_KC
AP Photo/John Bazemore

No matter what Gurley has accomplished in his career, he's always looking for more.

After his decorated career at Georgia, Gurley was the first running back selected and the 10th-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Many Georgia fans hoped the Falcons would keep Gurley in state, but the team went in a different direction, selecting Clemson star Vic Beasley Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick.

Five years later, those Bulldogs fans are finally getting their wish. With a need for a No. 1 running back, the Falcons signed Gurley to a one-year deal worth a reported $6 million this offseason.

It's not an exaggeration when saying Gurley's acquisition is easily Thomas Dimitroff's most popular offseason signing as Falcons general manager.

"When they first signed him, I was thinking, 'How many Gurley No. 3 UGA jerseys are we going to see at Falcons games?'" Mason said. "I was expecting to see quite a bit. People pulling out their old jerseys thinking they'll never have an excuse to wear it again."

Gurley was looking for a fresh start and the Falcons welcomed him with open arms. Falcons coach Dan Quinn is known as someone who is beloved by his players because for how personable he is.

And this is another reason why the pairing of Gurley and the Falcons seems to be one that could be favorable for both parties.

"If he knows you care about him as a person, there's not much he wouldn't do for you," Richt said.

TGTD
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Although Gurley hasn't spent much time in person with Quinn, he knows the environment he'll be in this season will set him up for success.

"One thing about coaches, if players don't like them, you'll hear about it," Gurley said. "I haven't heard anything bad about him. It just kind of tells you what type of guy he is. I didn't really have to meet him or talk to him to get a gist of who he is."

Amid health concerns, the Los Angeles Rams released Gurley after five seasons with the franchise. While many have speculated that his knee could be a lingering issue, Gurley said earlier this offseason that he believes he can still produce at a high level.

Not much was expected from Gurley when he first got to Georgia given all of the praise Marshall received heading into their first season in Athens. Now, the 26-year-old finds himself in a similar situation with plenty of people questioning what he will be for the Falcons.

Gurley isn't listening to the outside noise as he's done his whole career. He's solely focused on being the best version of himself in hopes his work will silence the doubters.

"I would not be shocked to see him end up being All-Pro again if used the right way," Richt said.

TG3
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Gurley earned All-Pro honors following the 2017 and 2018 seasons after leading the league in rushing touchdowns — 13 and 17, respectively. He was also named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year after running for 1,305 yards in 2017. 

There's no question about the type of offensive weapon Gurley can be when healthy. The hesitation, for now, lies solely in his workload and what that will look like.

"When it comes to football, he's as talented as anyone you've ever seen," Marshall said of his roommate and teammate of three years.

Regardless if it's 20 carries a game or less, there's one area Gurley can immediately help the Falcons — the red zone. Atlanta ranked No. 25 in red zone scoring (51.7 percent) in 2019. The Falcons had nine totalrushing touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. All 12 of Gurley's touchdowns last season were in the red zone, with 11 coming from inside the 10-yard line.

The Falcons are hoping Gurley's impact isn't limited to the red zone, but there's no denying it's certainly a step in the right direction to fix an area of weakness. Gurley is ready to prove himself again.

This time, he will get to do so in front of many fans who once witnessed his greatness down the road in Athens.  

"I'm excited to see what he's going to do in Atlanta," Marshall said. "I think it will be great for the city, I think it will be great for him to get a resurgence. I'm excited to see what happens."

2020 Breakout candidates | Todd Gurley 

We are counting down the top 10 Falcons players our writers believe are most likely to have a breakout season in 2020. The definition of breakout, for the purpose of this list, is a player who shows sudden significant improvement.

AP_20001702058497
1 / 10
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
AP_19363816776811
2 / 10
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
AP_19364019829494
3 / 10
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP_19343851343420
4 / 10
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
AP_19343137673683
5 / 10
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley (30) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
6 / 10

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley (30) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP_19357291074230
7 / 10
AP Photo/Tony Avelar
AP_20079721968469
8 / 10
AP Photo/Tony Avelar
AP_19335796660866
9 / 10
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
AP_19330080638424
10 / 10
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Writers' roundtable: Newcomers, heated position battles we're watching during Falcons camp

The Falcons are set to begin training camp later this month and there are plenty of compelling storylines to track as the season slowly creeps closer
Falcons activate three players from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate three players from reserve/COVID-19 list

Three Atlanta players are coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and rejoining their teammates
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Calvin Ridley preparing for big year: I should be elite

For the first time in his career, Ridley enters the season as the Falcons' No. 2 receiver, and he's got big things planned
Ranking the Falcons returning from injury by their potential impact in 2020
news

Ranking the Falcons returning from injury by their potential impact in 2020

A look at the top Falcons players coming off of injury and their outlook for the 2020 season
The offensive line walks off of the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 3, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: The Falcons' biggest question entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes the biggest question for the Falcons as they prepare to enter training camp this month
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures as he is introduced before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

After first Pro Bowl, Grady Jarrett says he can 'be better' in 2020

 Jarrett's approach has made him a Pro Bowler, but he's got bigger things in mind for himself and his team
Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others
news

Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others

Atlanta made a number of roster moves on Sunday afternoon
Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons now have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list
How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions
news

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

 Like all teams, the Falcons are engaged in deep discussions to find the best path forward
Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions
news

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

A closer look at the Falcons' most pressing questions to be answered over the next month 
Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan
news

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan

Dan Quinn praised the policies the NFL has put into place as team activities are set to ramp up

Top News

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Writers' roundtable: Newcomers, heated position battles we're watching during Falcons camp

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Early Bird Report: Making the Hall of Fame case for several key Falcons

Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Advertising