Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Before Todd Gurley touched the ball for the very first time in a Georgia uniform – which just happened to be a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls in 2012 – you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone who thought he would go on to be one of the greatest players in Bulldogs football history.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Gurley is back in the Peach State and set to prove yet again he is still that same type of player as he begins the second stint of his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT:

A four-star recruit, Gurley was expected to split the load at Georgia with Keith Marshall, a heavily recruited five-star prospect out of Raleigh, N.C. In fact, Mark Richt, Georgia's head coach for 15 years, envisioned a backfield that featured a heavy dose of Marshall with Gurley adding a few touches here and there.

After that kickoff return against Buffalo, everything changed.

"It didn't take long for him to become one of, if not, the best player on the team," Richt said.

In three seasons at Georgia, Gurley rushed for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns. Gurley proved that it doesn't matter where on the depth chart you start. It's about what you do with the opportunities you're given.

"When one of your best players on the team is one of your hardest workers, it makes a difference with the rest of the group," Richt said.

Former Georgia quarterback Hutson Mason, who played with Gurley in college during the 2013-14 seasons, was someone who followed by the example Gurley set.