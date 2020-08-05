Writers' roundtable: Newcomers, heated position battles we're watching during Falcons camp

The Atlanta Falcons are set to begin training camp later this month and there are plenty of compelling storylines to track as the season slowly creeps closer. With football set to resume, AtlantaFalcons.com writers Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discuss the things they are most looking forward to watching and answer some key questions about the team.

Which position battle are you most interested in following?

Kelsey Conway: Can I put this in caps? Left guard. I am interested to see how this position shakes out and I hope it's set for the year. It seems like ever since Andy Levitre retired, the Falcons have not been able to nail this position and the offensive line play has suffered as a whole because of it. My guess is it'll either be Matt Hennessy or Matt Gono based off what he saw from James Carpenter and Jamon Brown last year. If someone runs away with the job early in camp, that'll help the unit so much in terms of cohesiveness. I'll be glued to the offensive line during training camp this season.

Matt Tabeek: There are some obvious ones that are going to take place – cornerback, left guard and defensive tackle – come to mind, and I'm super-interested in all three of those (in that order, too). But another one I'm going to be watching closely is the battle behind Todd Gurley at running back. I don't know how many running backs the Falcons will keep on this roster (not yet, anyway) and I think Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison will all be trying to make their case and fighting for attention behind Gurley. Each one of those guys brings a different skillset to the table and it'll be interesting to see which direction the Falcons go in. I love watching running backs – it's my favorite position, and I played it in high school – and I can't wait to see those four guys in action. The last few seasons here in Atlanta haven't been kind to running backs, and having capable depth there will be key.