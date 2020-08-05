SFTB: Why Falcons are under the radar, keep eye on Charles Harris

Chris from Thomaston, GA How goes it Beek? ATL? My question is simply this ... How in the world have the Atlanta Falcons been overlooked this offseason while teams like the New Orleans "Aints" and the Tampa Bay "Suckaneers" getting all of this media attention? We have Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Todd Gurley III, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst, Jared Pinkney (whom I think is going to be an absolute stud, great player), Laquon Treadwell, Ito Smith, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison, Zaccheaus, I could go on and on! It should be absolutely unfair to have all of that talent with one team! Not to mention the defense in which I think will be what it has supposed to be since Dan Quinn came into office. I won't lie, I really like being overlooked so we can just come in and hit teams in the mouth starting game #1! ATL all day!

Matt: Chris, first of all, I absolutely love the passion! That's what being a fan is all about – putting it out there for everyone to see your pride, support of these players and this team. Let's be honest here for a minute about the national buzz, headlines and predictions. Look, the Saints have won the NFC South three years in a row and have gone 11-5, 13-3 and 13-3. Like it or not, the South goes through New Orleans. That's how it is and will be until someone knocks them off. The Buccaneers went 7-9 last year with Bruce Arians at the helm. They were in a lot of close ball games despite their quarterback – Jameis Winston, who is now a member of the New Orleans Saints – tossing 30 interceptions. That's a mind-boggling stat. So they went out and managed to land Tom Brady, and he brings instant credibility to that position, regardless of how many jokes fans want to crack about his age. Don't forget that Brady has played in nine Super Bowls, won six and was named Super Bowl MVP four times. It'll be a long time before anyone comes along and equals that. The Bucs also added Rob Gronkowski, improved their backfield some, bolstered the offensive line in the draft, too. Their defense was already decent. So, in a nutshell, that's why they're getting some respect and headlines, Chris. The Falcons are not getting as much because they've gone 7-9 in back-to-back seasons, falling short of expectations. In fact, they've gone 24-24 since Super Bowl LI, even with a lot of the talented players you mentioned above. That's why they're floating under the radar heading into 2020. Will the Falcons get over the hump, take back the division for the first time since 2016 and make a deep postseason push? Maybe. I think the Falcons' roster right now is more talented than last year's, but I also believe that we have to define success much differently in 2020.