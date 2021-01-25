SFTB: Questions about Mac Jones, drafting Penei Sewell, Falcons defense and comparing Zach Wilson to ... Johnny Manziel?

Matt: Haha … you guys. First of all, it's Johnny Manziel. OK, let's hit these in order. I have Zaven Collins going in the bottom half of my last mock draft – at No. 22 to the Tennessee Titans. So that should tell you what I think of him. I think he's worthy of a first-round pick. As far as referring to Zach Wilson as another Johnny Manziel, well, I think you're way off target there. Johnny Football was taken with the 22nd overall pick in 2014 and some thought that was a reach – and they were right. Also, Manziel had a lot going on off the field, which contributed to a lot of his issues on it. I'll be honest, I rooted for Manziel to get it right and bounce back but it just never happened for him. Wilson, at the moment, is considered a top-five pick by many draft experts and analysts. Will he go that high? Who knows. Aaron Rodgers slipped all the way down to the No. 24 pick in 2005. Anything can happen. But I do disagree with your assessment of Wilson. The guy is bright, committed, has all of the physical tools, is a heck of an athlete and his body of work speaks for itself.