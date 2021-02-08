SFTB: Super Bowl has Falcons fans thinking differently with No. 4 pick, free agency, more

Matt: I think it's more than fair to say that the defensive end position was disappointing in 2020. Takk McKinley ended up being released and Dante Fowler, who battled injuries all season long, did not make the impact the Falcons expected him to make when the signed him. So, yes, it's a position of need and concern, I'd say. There is no Chase Young in this draft class, at least that's how it appears right now. Micah Parsons might be the best all-around defender, but his draft stock has taken a bit of hit because of some off-field news and might slide into the lower top 10 or top 15 now. But back to your question. I don't think the Falcons will be able to afford to make a big splash – or any sort of splash – in free agency this season. And I certainly do not think that they will be able to afford some of the defensive ends who might hit the open market when the new league year begins in March. For instance, Bucs defensive end Shaquil Barrett is scheduled to become a free agent. Pro Football Focus is predicting that he'll resign with Tampa Bucs for "four years, $68 million ($17M APY): $40 million total guaranteed, $20 million fully guaranteed at signing." I don't see Atlanta dishing out that kind of money right now. I think one thing this new regime will do clean up the roster in terms of the salary cap, and that may take them a season or two, to be honest. I'm not calling it a rebuild because I think they can win now and be competitive, but it's definitely going to be a period of readjustment here.