SFTB: How much is No. 4 pick worth? Trade scenarios, Quenton Nelson, Matt Ryan, drafting a RB

Matt: If you think wins in the National Football League come down to one player – the quarterback – than you don't understand the game that well. If it did come down to the quarterback's talent level, then why didn't the Houston Texans win more than four games with Deshaun Watson in 2020? The answer is because it's a team game, and it comes down to offense, defense and special teams – and even then, many of the games come down to a score or two. The Falcons lost 10 games in 2020 by one score or less. So, chew on that for a minute. Second point here is that it makes no financial sense to part ways with Matt Ryan. I've explained that a number of times, including here and here as well. Once you read those two stories you'll see why the Falcons are currently in no position to sign any free agents right now – they simply don't have the cap space. That's why they just parted ways with three players, and there's likely more to come. So, change will start by reshaping this roster, getting in compliance with the salary cap and when Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith start implementing their short-term and long-term vision for sustained success – and bringing in the kind of players they want on this team while building around some that are still here.