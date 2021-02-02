SFTB: Plenty of great non-QBs drafted in top five, trading down, Big Ben, winning in the trenches

Calum from Newnan, GA Hi, Tabeek, hope you're doing well. With the draft coming up, I honestly believe we need to go all in with our draft picks in a way that build for now and the future. Imagine getting Penei Sewell with our own pick but trading up for others inside the top 10. We could grab DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase to make our wide receiver core loaded yet ready for the future when Julio retires. I also believe we should trade for a late first rounder or early second rounder to take Najee Harris but keep our other second rounder for ANOTHER running back like Ettienne or Williams depending on who the Jets pick before us. Once again, loaded but prepared. It's unrealistic, but plausible as we have plenty of late-round and future picks available for trade. We could even get rid of Isaiah Oliver!

Matt: Again, and I'll keep saying this, not only do you have to find a willing trade partner, but it has to make sense for both sides. And you don't want to mortgage the future. A team would want a lot of compensation to give up a top-10 pick, Calum. To keep the No. 4 pick, then trade back up into the top 10 and then trade back into the first round again … no way. Don't see it happening. Not unless the Falcons give up a ton of picks this year, next year and years to come. And to me, it's just not worth it. I don't think they need another receiver with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage on the roster. They have way more pressing needs at other positions. And I think Ja'Marr Chase could be off the board by the time the Falcons pick at No. 4, anyway. He's the best receiver in this class.