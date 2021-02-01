EBR: A closer look at Dean Pees, why he's here, his philosophy and first impressions of Falcons

Can Pees fix the Falcons defense?

The Falcons finished 4-12 last season and have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons. In 2020, the defense surrendered 398.4 total yards per game, which was fourth worst in the league. Atlanta's pass defense was even worse, giving up a league-worst 293.6 yards per game through the air.

"One of the things that our defense will know, if you're on our defense, every position will blitz," Pees said. "Every position. Not just the safeties. Not just the linebackers. It's corners. It's everybody."

It's no coincidence that the Falcons have struggled getting to the passer and generating pressure over the last three seasons. See Atlanta's sack totals from the last three years below:

In short, Pees and the Falcons defensive coaching staff will have their work cut out for them as they begin to implement changes that will likely coincide with roster moves. At least Falcons fans can take some comfort in knowing that Pees has experienced a good amount of success throughout his career.