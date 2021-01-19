Falcons name Terry Fontenot general manager

Another key piece in the Atlanta Falcons' new regime is in place. The team announced Tuesday morning that Terry Fontenot has been hired to be its next general manager.

Fontenot comes to Atlanta from the New Orleans Saints, where he has spent the last 18 years of his career. Fontenot just completed his first season as the Saints' vice president/assistant general manager for pro personnel.

RELATED CONTENT

"When we started this process we were focused on finding someone that not only has a track record of identifying key building blocks that result in successful teams, but also someone who focuses on cohesive relationships within the building. We feel very strongly that we've found that individual in Terry Fontenot," said Arthur Blank, the Falcons owner and chairman.

"In his past positions, he has shown the ability to make strong decisions and judgments that result in championship-caliber teams, while also understanding a variety of viewpoints and respecting a collaborative process throughout. Landing a leader of Terry's stature, I believe our organization, players, fans and community will have confidence in our approach throughout this process as I am certain Terry will represent them and the expectations they have to a high level.

"I'd like to thank Rich McKay and so many across our organization that played a vital role in the comprehensive and well-coordinated process that resulted in Terry joining our family."

Fontenot had been identified by multiple media outlets as the favorite or at least one of 'two or three finalists' to land the Falcons' vacant general manager position but according to league rules, he could not sign with any new team until the Saints' season was officially over, either by losing in the playoffs or winning the Super Bowl.