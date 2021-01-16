Dean Pees could be joining Falcons' Arthur Smith, per reports

A veteran defensive coordinator may be joining Arthur Smith's coaching staff in Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that he "continues to hear" that Dean Pees, a longtime defensive coach who has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning defenses in his career, "will be joining Smith's new staff in Atlanta in some capacity."

Later in the day, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also reported that Pees "could come on" and join Smith's coaching staff.

The Falcons and Smith agreed to terms on Friday for Smith to be the next head coach here in Atlanta. On Saturday, the two sides made it official with Smith officially signing his contract.

Pees, 71, and Smith coached together in Tennessee under head coach Mike Vrabel. From 2018-19, Pees was the Titans defensive coordinator while Smith has served as the offensive coordinator the last two seasons. Pees retired in January of 2020 after the 2019 season.