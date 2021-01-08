Atlanta Falcons 2021 Mock NFL Draft Tracker

Editor's note: The mock draft tracker is comprised of mock drafts published by credible media outlets and will be updated weekly through the NFL Draft in April.
For the first time since 2008, the Atlanta Falcons hold a top five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. In 2008, the Falcons used that pick to select quarterback Matt Ryan, kicking off the most successful run in franchise history. Atlanta is at a similar crossroads in 2021, and there will be a new general manager and head coach deciding the new direction to take the franchise. Whatever that direction, the team's first-round draft pick will hopefully play a big role.
As we get closer to the NFL Draft, our tracker will be updated each week to show who experts across the country think the Falcons could select with their No. 4 pick.
Matt Tabeek, AtlantaFalcons.com
- Date: Jan. 8, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 4 (Round 1)
- Selection: Micah Parsons, LB/EDGE, Penn State
- Analysis: "The Falcons must improve on defense and Micah Parsons, a game-changing defender who can rush the passer, stuff the run and is effective in pass coverage, makes sense here. ESPN's Todd McShay called him a 'top-five player' and Mel Kiper added: 'Parsons was all over the field making plays, 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles (in 2019). … an outstanding football player.' But perhaps my favorite profile on Parsons described him as an 'explosive freakazoid of an athlete.' Sign me up for some of those, please." Click here for Tabeek's complete mock draft.
Todd McShay, ESPN
- Date: Jan. 7, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 4 (Round 1)
- Selection: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- Analysis: "Atlanta will have a new head coach and a new GM for the 2021 season, and after it struggled to just four wins in 2020, it could be looking for a complete reboot. The Falcons will need to address running back, parts of the offensive line and the secondary this offseason, so moving back and acquiring some extra picks might be the smart call. However, quarterback Matt Ryan will be 36 years old when next season kicks off, and his contract allows an out after 2022. The chance to draft an heir this high isn't a guarantee in future years, so could Atlanta make the move here and now?" Click here for McShay's complete mock draft.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
- Date: Jan. 5, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 4 (Round 1)
- Selection: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St.
- Analysis: "The Falcons are also looking for a new coach and GM, and while Matt Ryan is still playing at a high level, the new regime will have to decide if Ryan will remain the franchise QB. Fields, who outplayed Trevor Lawrence over the weekend, still needs to improve his pocket presence and decision-making, but he does a lot of things well and could spend the year on the bench behind Ryan before taking over the job in '22." Click here for Wilson's complete mock draft.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
- Date: Jan. 6, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 4 (Round 1)
- Selection: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- Analysis: "Even with Matt Ryan's large contract still on the books, the Falcons can't pass on the opportunity to pick Wilson here with the long-term future of the franchise in mind. Click here for Trapasso's complete mock draft.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
- Date: Jan. 5, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 4 (Round 1)
- Selection: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- Analysis: "Matt Ryan can still be a good quarterback but there have been some consistency issues down the stretch of this season. The potential selection of Zach Wilson is one that could excite head coaching candidates." Click here for Edwards' complete mock draft.
Joe Marino, The Draft Network
- Date: Jan. 7, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 4 (Round 1)
- Selection: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St.
- Analysis: "The Falcons are a perfect spot for Lance. Matt Ryan is still a more than capable quarterback but he is reaching the end of his run in Atlanta. The Falcons can take their time with Lance, who is a gifted quarterback, but with only 318 career passing attempts at the FCS level, is unlikely to be ready to start right away. Lance is a dual-threat quarterback with a big arm and led North Dakota State to a national championship in 2019. Atlanta can allow him to develop under Ryan and hopefully be set at quarterback for years to come." Click here for Marino's complete mock draft.
Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network
- Date: Jan. 1, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 4 (Round 1)
- Selection: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St.
- Analysis: "The Atlanta Falcons ideally are looking at an elite upgrade to the current infrastructure of the roster, but at the same time the Falcons are incredibly lucky to find Justin Fields in their laps here at No. 4 overall. The value of a transitional franchise quarterback is too good to pass up and the Falcons can figure out the financials later. Whoever the new coach and GM are in Atlanta, they've nailed down a new quarterback to groom for the future." Click here for Crabbs's complete mock draft.
Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus
- Date: Jan. 4, 2021
- Falcons pick: No. 12 - Trade with San Francisco (Round 1)
- Selection: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- Analysis: "This pick will depend on the next offensive coordinator, but after seeing how well Matt Ryan performed under Kyle Shanahan, I'd be surprised if the Falcons didn't go back to that tree. In that case, a dynamic receiving weapon at tight end would be deadly in this offense. Pitts' 96.2 grade this past season is the highest we've ever seen at the position." Click here for Renner's complete mock draft.
