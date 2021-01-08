Atlanta Falcons 2021 Mock NFL Draft Tracker

For the first time since 2008, the Atlanta Falcons hold a top five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. In 2008, the Falcons used that pick to select quarterback Matt Ryan, kicking off the most successful run in franchise history. Atlanta is at a similar crossroads in 2021, and there will be a new general manager and head coach deciding the new direction to take the franchise. Whatever that direction, the team's first-round draft pick will hopefully play a big role.