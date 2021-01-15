Falcons, Arthur Smith agree to terms to be head coach

Coming up through the ranks

Smith has been with the Titans since 2011 and has served under four different head coaches. He has held a number of positions, including tight ends coach, offensive line assistant, offensive quality control coach and defensive quality control coach.

Prior to joining the Titans, Smith spent two years as the defensive quality control coach for the Washington Redskins from 2007-08 serving on legendary coach Joe Gibbs' staff. In addition to his coaching role, he also worked as a college scouting assistant in Washington in 2007. In 2010, Smith worked at Ole Miss as an administrative assistant/defensive intern, primarily working with the linebackers.

Smith graduated from North Carolina where he played offensive line and later joined the Tar Heels coaching staff as a graduate assistant (2006), working with the offensive line.