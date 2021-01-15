Falcons, Arthur Smith agree to terms to be head coach

The 38-year-old coach has spent the last decade with the Tennessee Titans

Jan 15, 2021 at 04:44 PM
_smith_cp

The Atlanta Falcons have apparently found their man. The team announced on Friday that it has agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to be the next head coach.

Smith, 38, has spent the last decade with the Tennessee Titans and has been the Titans' offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, helping revive quarterback Ryan Tannehill's career (he was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019) and featuring running back Derrick Henry, who has developed into one of the most productive – and feared – backs in the league.

Turnaround in Tennessee

From 2019-20, Smith orchestrated one of the NFL's top offenses with the Titans leading the league in red zone touchdown percentage (75.2), ranking fifth in points per game (27.9) and fifth in total offense (379.6). He oversaw the second-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 153.5 yards per game on the ground.

Under Smith in 2020, the Titans offense finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and No. 2 overall in rushing yards per game (168.1) as Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 30.7 points per game.

Tennessee finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title but lost its wild-card matchup to Baltimore, 20-13, on Jan. 10.

Smith oversaw one of the most potent rushing attacks in league history as Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Henry's 2,027 rushing yards rank fifth all time and paced the Titans to the league's second-best rushing offense in 2020, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee's 168.1 yards per game on the ground set a club record and Henry eclipsed Chris Johnson's franchise record of 2,006 rushing yards set in 2009.

AP_21004020585031
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

While Smith was able to build his offense around the talents of Henry in the run game, he also has been credited with revitalizing the career of Tannehill. In two seasons running Smith's offense, the former No. 8 overall draft pick started 26 games and totaled 6,561 passing yards with 55 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 110.6 passer rating, while completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

Tannehill was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in 2019 and was named the Comeback Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America.

Smith also fostered the development of wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has cited Julio Jones as a mentor. Brown eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL and has scored 19 touchdowns in 30 career games. In addition to Brown, four-year veteran receiver Corey Davis has also blossomed under Smith. Davis tied his career high with 65 receptions and set new bests with 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

In 2019, Smith helped lead the Titans to the team's first AFC Championship Game appearance in 17 years. In his first season as offensive coordinator, the Titans led the NFL in red zone efficiency (75.6 percent), ranked third in rushing offense (138.9 yards per game) and fourth in yards per play (6.12). The Titans' percentage in the red zone was the highest since the 2013 Denver Broncos (76.1).

AP_20234738855162
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Coming up through the ranks

Smith has been with the Titans since 2011 and has served under four different head coaches. He has held a number of positions, including tight ends coach, offensive line assistant, offensive quality control coach and defensive quality control coach.

Prior to joining the Titans, Smith spent two years as the defensive quality control coach for the Washington Redskins from 2007-08 serving on legendary coach Joe Gibbs' staff. In addition to his coaching role, he also worked as a college scouting assistant in Washington in 2007. In 2010, Smith worked at Ole Miss as an administrative assistant/defensive intern, primarily working with the linebackers.

Smith graduated from North Carolina where he played offensive line and later joined the Tar Heels coaching staff as a graduate assistant (2006), working with the offensive line.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., he went to high school at Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Md.). Smith and his wife, Allison, currently live in Nashville with their two sons, Tanner and Liam, and their daughter, Sophie.

AP_18265075416195
AP Photo/Scott Boehm

Previous Falcons coaches

Smith would become the 18th head coach in Falcons history.

Table inside Article
COACH YEARS RECORD PLAYOFFS
Norb Hecker 1966-68 4-26-1 --
Norm Van Brocklin 1968-74 37-49-3 --
Marion Campbell 1974-76 6-19 --
Pat Peppler 1976 3-6 --
Leeman Bennett 1977-82 46-41 1-3
Dan Henning 1983-86 22-41-1 --
Marion Campbell 1987-89 11-32 --
Jim Hanifan 1989 0-4 --
Jerry Glanville 1990-93 27-37 1-1
June Jones 1994-96 19-29 0-1
Dan Reeves 1997-2003 49-59-1 3-2
Wade Phillips 2003 2-1 --
Jim L. Mora 2004-06 26-22 1-1
Bobby Petrino 2007 3-10 --
Emmitt Thomas 2007 1-2 --
Mike Smith 2008-14 66-46 1-4
Dan Quinn 2015-20 43-42 3-2
Raheem Morris 2020 4-7 --

20190817_Patriots_2t_178_16x9web
Photo: Tennessee Titans
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)

Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach Arthur Smith holds up a play during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans offensive assistant coach Arthur Smith holds up a play during NFL football training camp Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, helping tight end Delanie Walker (82) warm up before a preseason NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, helping tight end Delanie Walker (82) warm up before a preseason NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, demonstrates a play with tight end Phillip Supernaw during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tight ends coach Arthur Smith, right, demonstrates a play with tight end Phillip Supernaw during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right, talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Logan Woodside (5) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, right, talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and quarterback Logan Woodside (5) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) watches practice from the sideline during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Walker injured his left thumb during a practice on Thursday. With Walker are tight end Phillip Supernaw (89), Arthur Smith, offensive assistant coach for tight ends, second from right; and Mike Mularkey, assistant head coach for tight ends, right. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) watches practice from the sideline during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Walker injured his left thumb during a practice on Thursday. With Walker are tight end Phillip Supernaw (89), Arthur Smith, offensive assistant coach for tight ends, second from right; and Mike Mularkey, assistant head coach for tight ends, right. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Arthur Smith, who at the time was the Tennessee Titans' tight ends coach, watches the action from the sideline in an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. Smith replaced Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator when LaFleur was hired last month as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Arthur Smith, who at the time was the Tennessee Titans' tight ends coach, watches the action from the sideline in an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. Smith replaced Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator when LaFleur was hired last month as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, left, watches as wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) runs a drill during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, left, watches as wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) runs a drill during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (87) talks with tight ends coach Arthur Smith during NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (87) talks with tight ends coach Arthur Smith during NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs players during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs players during an organized team activity at the Titans' NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates with tight ends coach Arthur Smith after the Titans beat the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 25-16.(AP Photo/James Kenney)
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates with tight ends coach Arthur Smith after the Titans beat the Washington Redskins in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 25-16.(AP Photo/James Kenney)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during training camp joint practice with the New England Patriots at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during training camp joint practice with the New England Patriots at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans prior to the game between Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans prior to the game between Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, TN. (Donald Page/Tennessee Titans)

