Falcons make offer to Arthur Smith to be head coach, per report

The Atlanta Falcons have made an offer to Arthur Smith to be the next coach, according to a report early Friday morning.

Dianna Russini, an NFL reporter for ESPN, tweeted that the Falcons "have made an offer to Arthur Smith to become their next head coach per sources." Earlier Friday morning, Ian Rapoport reported that "Arthur Smith has been the focus for the Falcons and those two sides have been talking, sources say. His Lions trip is now off. The Eagles have been monitoring, but all eyes on Atlanta."

The Falcons interviewed Smith on Monday. On Wednesday, Rapoport reported that Smith had a second interview with the Falcons.