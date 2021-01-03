Falcons 2021 schedule: Opponents officially set

Away

Potential 17th game information

It's important to note that the NFL is reportedly planning to move to a 17-game regular season schedule starting in 2021. While that has not been officially confirmed by the league, it would add one extra game to each team's schedule. Who exactly the Falcons would face if that 17th game is implemented is something that might not be finalized for a while, but The MMQB's senior NFL reporter Albert Breer did tweet what that could look like.