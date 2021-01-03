Three new names linked to Falcons GM search in latest report

Paton (pictured above), the assistant general manager of the Vikings, works under general manager Rick Spielman. Paton is in his 14th season with the Vikings. According the team’s website, Paton's primary focus is coordinating scouting and personnel functions within the Vikings pro scouting department. He also works closely with the college scouting department in preparing for the NFL Draft.

Schoen (pictured up top, left) is the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills, a position he took over in 2017. Schoen has worked closely with general manager Brandon Beane as the Bills have ascended to one of the best teams in the AFC over the last few seasons. Prior to working in Buffalo, Schoen served as the Miami Dolphins' director of player personnel from 2014-17

The five others that have been linked to the Falcons through various reports include Terry Fontenot, Louis Riddick, Champ Kelly, Brad Holmes and Reggie McKenzie.

Fontenot is the vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel for the New Orleans Saints. Riddick is an analyst for ESPN and used to be a scout with the Washington Football Team and, later, was the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelly is the assistant director of player personnel with the Chicago Bears. Holmes, who once interned with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, is the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams. McKenzie is currently a senior personnel executive for the Miami Dolphins and prior to that, he spent seven years as the general manager of the Oakland Raiders and was the team's first general manager since the late Al Davis was hired as head coach and general manager in 1963.