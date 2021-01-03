Three new names linked to Falcons GM search in latest report

The Falcons have already interviewed Anthony Robinson and Rick Smith for the general manager vacancy

Jan 03, 2021 at 11:47 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

0103_GM-reports
AP Photos

Editor's note:This is a developing story; please check back for more updates.

The Atlanta Falcons have already interviewed Anthony Robinson and Rick Smith for the general manager vacancy – and five other names have already been linked to the position in various reports.

Well, you can add three more names to the list: Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen.

RELATED CONTENT

According to a report on NFL.com, all three of those men would be first-time candidates and noted that with Falcons team president Rich McKay and fellow former general managers Ruston Webster and Phil Emery on staff, "there would be a support system to help a younger executive to grow into the job."

Brown (pictured up top, right) is in his fifth year with the Colts as the team's director of college scouting and has 20 years of NFL experience. Brown served as the vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) following his role as director of player personnel for the Washington Football Team (2008-13) and director of pro personnel for the Chicago Bears (2001-07).

Paton
Photo: Minnesota Vikings

Paton (pictured above), the assistant general manager of the Vikings, works under general manager Rick Spielman. Paton is in his 14th season with the Vikings. According the team’s website, Paton's primary focus is coordinating scouting and personnel functions within the Vikings pro scouting department. He also works closely with the college scouting department in preparing for the NFL Draft.

Schoen (pictured up top, left) is the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills, a position he took over in 2017. Schoen has worked closely with general manager Brandon Beane as the Bills have ascended to one of the best teams in the AFC over the last few seasons. Prior to working in Buffalo, Schoen served as the Miami Dolphins' director of player personnel from 2014-17

The five others that have been linked to the Falcons through various reports include Terry Fontenot, Louis Riddick, Champ Kelly, Brad Holmes and Reggie McKenzie.

Fontenot is the vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel for the New Orleans Saints. Riddick is an analyst for ESPN and used to be a scout with the Washington Football Team and, later, was the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelly is the assistant director of player personnel with the Chicago Bears. Holmes, who once interned with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, is the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams. McKenzie is currently a senior personnel executive for the Miami Dolphins and prior to that, he spent seven years as the general manager of the Oakland Raiders and was the team's first general manager since the late Al Davis was hired as head coach and general manager in 1963.

It's worth noting that NFL teams are now allowed to request interviews for a head coaching vacancy with candidates who are still currently employed by other clubs. Any team with a potential candidate can deny the request for a virtual interview. Interviews can only be conducted with a coach if his current club allows for one to take place. For a detailed explanation on interview guidelines, click here.

2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1966

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open general manager position

VIEW

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons head coach search: More names emerge as reported candidates

An offensive coordinator and three defensive coordinators are among names associated with the Falcons search
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviews for full-time job

Morris makes his case on Friday to be the Atlanta Falcons' full-time head coach
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Anthony Robinson

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in the Atlanta Falcons director of college scouting
news

Falcons interview Anthony Robinson, Rick Smith for general manager vacancy

Robinson is the Falcons' director of college scouting and Smith is the former executive vice president of football operations of the Texans 
news

Bill Polian on GM vacancy: It checks all the boxes

The Pro Football Hall of Fame executive gives his assessment on the Atlanta Falcons' opening
news

Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

Four names already associated with the Atlanta Falcons GM search appear on list that CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora is 'hearing the most chatter about'
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Terry Fontenot

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former front office executive Terry Fontenot
news

Falcons reportedly considering Terry Fontenot as next GM

Fontenot is the vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel for the New Orleans Saints
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Louis Riddick

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former front office executive Louis Riddick

Top News

Falcons 2021 schedule: Opponents officially set

Falcons drop season finale to red-hot Tom Brady, Bucs offense

Postgame Breakdown | Week 17 - Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Advertising