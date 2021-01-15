The search: The process of landing Arthur Smith

The process of finding the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons began on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
That's when Raheem Morris was named the interim coach of the Falcons, less than 24 hours after the team decided to part ways with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
The Falcons had just lost to the Carolina Panthers, fell to 0-5 on the season and owner Arthur Blank said the slow start along with the team's performance in prior seasons ultimately prompted the decision to make sweeping changes.
"It's called lack of winning," Blank said. "So, the problems we have to solve are all of the problems that are ahead of us that keep us from winning. And I'd add that this is not just a response to a 0-5. It's a response to, really, almost three-and-a-half years – post-Super Bowl – we've been playing less than .500 ball. …"
"So, the time for the change was now."
Blank also said that if Morris had a strong showing leading the Falcons over the next 11 games as interim coach, he'd get consideration for a permanent head coaching role with this team.