Report: Falcons could interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

The Atlanta Falcons could interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as early as Monday, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Saleh, 41, is wrapping up his fourth season as the 49ers defensive coordinator. Under his leadership, San Francisco has had one of the league's best defensive units for the last two seasons. Saleh's defense was a big reason the team won the 2019 NFC championship and earned a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

Without top pass rushes Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, San Francisco's defense continued to play at a high level this season. The 49ers rank No. 4 against the pass and No. 6 against the run.

Saleh was interviewed by the Cleveland Browns in 2019 for their head coach position. He's widely viewed as one of the top up-and-coming candidates for a head coach position in the NFL.

The Falcons interviewed current interim head coach Raheem Morris for the permanent job on Friday.