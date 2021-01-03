Report: Falcons could interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports' reports the Falcons could interview the current 49ers' defensive coordinator as early as Monday

Jan 03, 2021 at 12:58 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons could interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as early as Monday, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Saleh, 41, is wrapping up his fourth season as the 49ers defensive coordinator. Under his leadership, San Francisco has had one of the league's best defensive units for the last two seasons. Saleh's defense was a big reason the team won the 2019 NFC championship and earned a spot in Super Bowl LIII.

Without top pass rushes Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, San Francisco's defense continued to play at a high level this season. The 49ers rank No. 4 against the pass and No. 6 against the run.

Saleh was interviewed by the Cleveland Browns in 2019 for their head coach position. He's widely viewed as one of the top up-and-coming candidates for a head coach position in the NFL.

The Falcons interviewed current interim head coach Raheem Morris for the permanent job on Friday.

It's worth noting that NFL teams are now allowed to request interviews for a head coaching vacancy with candidates who are still currently employed by other clubs. Any team with a potential candidate can deny the request for a virtual interview. Interviews can only be conducted with a coach if his current club allows for one to take place. For a detailed explanation on interview guidelines, click here.

