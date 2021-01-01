Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviews for full-time job

Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:28 p.m. ET confirming that Raheem Morris has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons said they wanted to interview interim coach Raheem Morris for the head coaching vacancy back on Dec. 22. On Friday, Morris interviewed and officially made his case to the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that Morris would interview when he tweeted Friday afternoon that the Falcons interim coach would meet with team officials. The Falcons later confirmed the report and have concluded their interview with Morris.

Falcons team president and CEO Rich McKay has gone on the record and said that the 44-year-old Morris would get a chance make his case for job.

"He will definitely, in the process, be interviewed," McKay said.

Morris took over as interim coach on Oct. 12, a day after the Falcons decided to part ways with general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn. At the time, the Falcons were 0-5 and coming off a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Since then, the Falcons have gone 4-6 under Morris and five of those losses were by five points or less.

"Every single day I communicate to Rich McKay," Morris said. "Twice a week, you communicate with Arthur Blank. All of those things are looked at as interviews. … Everything is going to be an interview, and it always will be, and it always has been. You've always got to remember that with everything you're doing."

Morris began the 2020 season as the Falcons defensive coordinator and split the play-calling duties with linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich. Once Morris took over as interim coach, Ulbrich was named the defensive coordinator.

Ulbrich recently endorsed Morris for the head coach position, saying that "there's not a better candidate in my opinion." Ulbrich added that Morris is "one of those rare guys that has that ability to create the environment that's necessary" for today's players to thrive in.