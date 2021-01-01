Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Editor's note: This story was last updated at 2:36 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 1.
The Atlanta Falcons are currently searching for their next head coach and general manager. Team owner Arthur Blank made it clear that he wants a new regime to install a culture of winning.
"I think we need to win, and that's what our fans are counting on, that's what they're signed up for," Blank said. "We ask them for a lot: Their resources, their commitment, their energy, their passion, their time – and all of that of their families as well."
It's worth noting that NFL teams are now allowed to request interviews for a head coaching vacancy with candidates who are still currently employed by other clubs. Any team with a potential candidate can deny the request for a virtual interview. Interviews can only be conducted with a coach if his current club allows for one to take place. For a detailed explanation on interview guidelines, click here.
Here is a running list of reported candidates being reported by various media outlets (listed in order as stories are reported):
Raheem Morris
Raheem Morris took over as interim coach of the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 12. At the time, the Falcons were 0-5 and coming off a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Since then, the Falcons have gone 4-6 under Morris and five of those losses were by five points or less. Morris began the 2020 season as the Falcons defensive coordinator and split the play-calling duties with linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich. Following a 1-7 start in 2019, Morris moved over from coaching the receivers to the defensive side of the ball where he coached the secondary. The play-calling duties were assigned to Morris and Ulbrich and Atlanta went 6-2 down the final stretch, including winning four straight games. Prior to his Falcons coaching stint, Morris coached the defensive backs coach in Washington from 2012-14. That followed his up-and-down run as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he compiled a 17-31 record from 2009-11. (First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.)
