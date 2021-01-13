Report: Falcons conduct second interview with Arthur Smith

According to a tweet by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons held their second interview with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Wednesday.
Smith is considered by many to be one of the top candidates to land a head-coaching job this offseason. In his second season as offensive coordinator, Tennessee's offense remained among the league's best. The Titans ranked third in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and second in rushing yards per game (168.1). Running back Derrick Henry emerged as a possible NFL MVP candidate, rushing for 2,027 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also continued his growth under Smith and threw for 3,819 yards with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 30.7 points per game.
RELATED CONTENT
Tennessee has made the playoffs in each of Smith's two seasons as offensive coordinator, but they couldn't get past the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the 2020 postseason.
So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:
- Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach
- Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator
- Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
- Jan. 6: Joe Brady, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator
- Jan. 7: Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
- Jan. 11: Arthur Smith, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator
- Jan. 11: Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator
On Jan. 4, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.
Get the latest updates!
Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open head coach position