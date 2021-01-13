Report: Falcons conduct second interview with Arthur Smith

Smith is considered by many to be one of the top candidates to land a head-coaching job this offseason

Jan 13, 2021 at 06:21 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

According to a tweet by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons held their second interview with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Wednesday.

Smith is considered by many to be one of the top candidates to land a head-coaching job this offseason. In his second season as offensive coordinator, Tennessee's offense remained among the league's best. The Titans ranked third in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and second in rushing yards per game (168.1). Running back Derrick Henry emerged as a possible NFL MVP candidate, rushing for 2,027 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also continued his growth under Smith and threw for 3,819 yards with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 30.7 points per game.

RELATED CONTENT

Tennessee has made the playoffs in each of Smith's two seasons as offensive coordinator, but they couldn't get past the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the 2020 postseason.

So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:

  • Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach
  • Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
  • Jan. 6: Joe Brady, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 7: Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 11: Arthur Smith, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 11: Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator

On Jan. 4, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.

af20_web_hc-gm_tracker_cp

Get the latest updates!

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open head coach position

VIEW

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Brad Holmes, Terry Fontenot finalists for Falcons GM vacancy, per report

Holmes and Fontenot have both interviewed with the Falcons so far in the search
news

Falcons interview Brad Holmes a second time for GM vacancy, per report

Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, interviewed with Falcons remotely back on Jan. 5
news

Falcons interview Todd Bowles for head coach

Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator completed his interview remotely on Monday
news

Falcons interview Arthur Smith for head coach

Tennessee's offensive coordinator completed his interview remotely on Monday
news

Reports: Joe Brady, Terry Fontenot pairing 'very possible' for Falcons

There's been no official indication from the organization about which way they are leaning with their search at this point in time
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons to interview Arthur Smith for head coach, per report

Tennessee's offensive coordinator is expected to interview remotely Monday
news

Terry Fontenot one of 'two or three finalists' for Falcons GM, per report

Fontenot is the New Orleans Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Morocco Brown

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown
news

Falcons interview Nathaniel Hackett for head coach

Hackett completed his interview Thursday with the Falcons remotely

Top News

Report: Falcons conduct second interview with Arthur Smith

Falcons interview Brad Holmes a second time for GM vacancy, per report

SFTB: Blockbuster trade? Drafting a QB, Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, leaders for GM or head coach 

Mercedes-Benz Stadium partners with Fulton County for vaccine distribution

Advertising