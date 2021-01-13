Report: Falcons conduct second interview with Arthur Smith

Smith is considered by many to be one of the top candidates to land a head-coaching job this offseason. In his second season as offensive coordinator, Tennessee's offense remained among the league's best. The Titans ranked third in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and second in rushing yards per game (168.1). Running back Derrick Henry emerged as a possible NFL MVP candidate, rushing for 2,027 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also continued his growth under Smith and threw for 3,819 yards with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 30.7 points per game.

Tennessee has made the playoffs in each of Smith's two seasons as offensive coordinator, but they couldn't get past the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the 2020 postseason.

So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:

Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach

Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Jan. 6: Joe Brady, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator

Jan. 7: Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator

Jan. 11: Arthur Smith, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator

Jan. 11: Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator