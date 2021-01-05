Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

"I don't like to talk much about my dad, cause like I've said before I've never really thought any of his success was mine. You talk about leadership and management, we talk all the time. We talk several times a week, at night on my way home from work, some of the best conversations I think I have all week about life and different issues. But he's been a great father to me, so it's more that relationship. A lot of it's just observing, listening. I think I've been exposed to a lot of things growing up that weren't normal, but you didn't know any different. So, I've been very fortunate in that regard." Arthur Smith on growing up with his father, the founder and CEO of FedEx.