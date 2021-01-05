Report: Falcons ask Panthers permission to interview Joe Brady

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly asked the Carolina Panthers for permission to interview offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Joe Person of The Athletic tweeted late Monday that "the Texans and Falcons have asked the Panthers for permission to talk to offensive coordinator Joe Brady about their HC vacancies, per source." Person also noted that Brady could also "draw interest from the Chargers."

Earlier Monday, the Falcons interviewed Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

In just four years, Brady has gone from a graduate assistant at Penn State to working as an offensive assistant coach under Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints to the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU (and winning a national championship) to being named the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

And after one season in the NFL, at least a few teams – the Falcons included – are apparently lining up to see what Brady is all about. As noted above, Brady made a name for himself when he joined the coaching staff at LSU and helped transform that offense into a juggernaut. The Tigers not only won the 2019 CFP National Championship, but quarterback Joe Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy and was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals after playing under Brady.