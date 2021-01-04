Falcons interview Eric Bieniemy for head coach

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Monday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since being promoted from the running backs coach there in 2018. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who once coached Bieniemy while the head coach in Philadelphia, moved him into the role after Matt Nagy took the job with the Chicago Bears.

This past season, the Chiefs rank first in total yards per game (425.7), first in passing yards per game (309.1), and No. 2 in points scored per game (30.1). In 2019, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV.

Beginning on Jan. 4, in-person interviews may begin for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason.

Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs, and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.

