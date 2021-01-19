Falcons getting a 'tireless worker' in new GM Terry Fontenot

Fontenot spent 18 years with the Saints, working his way up through the ranks and becoming one of the most respected people in their front office

Jan 19, 2021 at 09:18 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201215_Practice_KD1_0068
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons hired former New Orleans Saints vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel Terry Fontenot to become their new general manager on Monday, pairing him with new head coach Arthur Smith and finalizing the team's new leadership duo.

Fontenot has spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Saints organization, working his way up through the ranks and becoming one of the most respected people in the front office. That type of work ethic is what he'll bring to Atlanta.

RELATED CONTENT

"Listen, he is a tireless worker," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Fontenot. "He is someone that's been very instrumental, particularly when we talk about the pro side of the game, free agency. He's someone that loves football, he's passionate and I think all those traits will be will lead to him having that opportunity at some point."

Fontenot's background is with pro personnel, meaning he has had a bigger hand in the team's free agent acquisitions than their draft picks. A look at New Orleans' free agent signings in recent years point to the success that Fontenot has had in his roles on the pro personnel side.

Acquisitions such as linebacker Demario Davis, an All-Pro in 2019, safety Malcolm Jenkins, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and running back Latavius Murray have helped the Saints build one of league's most talented and balanced rosters. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has expressed his desire for his team to create sustained success, and Fontenot has a track record of aiding New Orleans' own sustained success.

Luke Johnson, who covers the Saints for The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune, spoke with Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com about the qualities he's seen from Fontenot that would make him a good general manager.

"The guy gets people, which is an important trait to have if you're tasked with figuring out how they fit on a team," Johnson told DiLalla. "But he also has a strong track record of identifying the skill sets in players that fit the schemes of the coaching staff in place."

Coming from a team in the Falcons' own division, Fontenot should have a decent level of familiarity with the roster he is going to inherit. An honest accounting of where the Falcons stand with their roster was one of the benefits Blank saw to interviewing a large number of outside people during the team's coach and general manager search, and Fontenot will work with Smith to build Atlanta back into a winner.

The Saints have won the NFC South the past four seasons and have a combined record of 49-15 in that time. Since 2009, New Orleans has eight double-digit-win seasons and has never finished worse than 7-9. While much of the credit for that success gets attributed to Payton, quarterback Drew Brees and general manager Mickey Loomis, Fontenot has been there for every step of that journey.

He's watched the organization handle a three-year playoff drought and turn things around to become one of the top contenders in the NFL over a four-year span. In the midst of their own three-year playoff drought, the Falcons now turn to Fontenot to get them back on track.

Related Content

news

New Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'It's never a bad thing to add to a strength'

Fontenot is focused on adding the top talent, even if talent already exists at a position
news

Arthur Smith gives first impressions of Falcons, Matt Ryan

The Falcons new coach also details the kind of team he wants to field in 2021 and beyond
news

Former Saints player, media tweet reactions over Terry Fontenot news 

A closer look at how the social media world reacted over the news of Terry Fontenot being hired as Atlanta's general manager 
news

Falcons name Terry Fontenot general manager

Fontenot is the New Orleans Saints' vice president/assistant general manager for pro personnel
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

It's official: Falcons name Arthur Smith head coach

The former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator becomes the 18th coach in franchise history
news

Mike Vrabel: Arthur Smith will do 'a fantastic job' as head coach

Smith has a reputation for being humble and hard-working, qualities that caught Vrabel's attention
news

The search: The process of landing Arthur Smith

The following is a list of events focusing on how the Falcons agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to be the 18th coach in franchise history
news

Falcons make offer to Arthur Smith to be head coach, per report

The team and the Titans' offensive coordinator have been talking, according to another report
news

Terry Fontenot the 'favorite' to be Falcons' next GM, per report

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that signs point to the Saints vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel being the choice
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position

Top News

Arthur Smith gives first impressions of Falcons, Matt Ryan

New Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'It's never a bad thing to add to a strength'

Falcons name Terry Fontenot general manager

Arthur Smith to call plays on offense, plans to build a culture of accountability

Advertising