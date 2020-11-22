Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Editor's note: This story was last updated at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22.
The Atlanta Falcons are currently searching for their next general manager. Team owner Arthur Blank made it clear that he wants a new regime to install a culture of winning.
"I think we need to win, and that's what our fans are counting on, that's what they're signed up for," Blank said. "We ask them for a lot: Their resources, their commitment, their energy, their passion, their time – and all of that of their families as well."
Here is a running list of reported candidates being reported by various media outlets (listed in order as stories are reported):
Rick Smith
Rick Smith is the former executive vice president of football operations for the Houston Texans, and he also served as general manager from 2006-17. Smith, who was once a coach and a director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, became the general manager of the Houston Texans in 2006. Under Smith, the Texans added notable stars like J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins to their roster.
Related stories:
Champ Kelly
Champ Kelly is the assistant director of player personnel with the Chicago Bears. Prior to that, Kelly spent two seasons as the director of pro scouting. Before joining the Bears, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-14), including the last five as assistant director of pro personnel. He originally joined the Broncos in 2007 and served as a regional college scout (2007) and assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting (2008-09).
Related stories:
Brad Holmes
Brad Holmes, who once interned with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, is the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams. Holmes has spent his entire NFL career – one that spans more than 16 years – with the Rams organization. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Holmes told writer Eric Edholm that his goal is to be a general manager. "That's an ultimate goal for sure. It takes time and it takes luck, too. You just try to make as much of both as you can with hard work and preparation along the way," Holmes said.
Related stories:
Reggie McKenzie
Reggie McKenzie, the NFL's Executive of the Year by The Sporting News, The MMQB and the PFWA in 2016, is currently a senior personnel executive for the Miami Dolphins and has held that spot since February of 2019. Prior to that, McKenzie past seven years as the general manager of the Oakland Raiders and was the team's first general manager since the late Al Davis was hired as head coach and general manager in 1963. Some of the draft picks made under McKenzie's watch in Oakland include quarterback Derek Carr, pass rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper.
Related stories: