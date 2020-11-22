Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes, who once interned with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, is the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams. Holmes has spent his entire NFL career – one that spans more than 16 years – with the Rams organization. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Holmes told writer Eric Edholm that his goal is to be a general manager. "That's an ultimate goal for sure. It takes time and it takes luck, too. You just try to make as much of both as you can with hard work and preparation along the way," Holmes said.