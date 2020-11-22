Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position

Nov 22, 2020 at 11:09 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

GM-tracker-image
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Editor's note: This story was last updated at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The Atlanta Falcons are currently searching for their next general manager. Team owner Arthur Blank made it clear that he wants a new regime to install a culture of winning.

"I think we need to win, and that's what our fans are counting on, that's what they're signed up for," Blank said. "We ask them for a lot: Their resources, their commitment, their energy, their passion, their time – and all of that of their families as well."

Here is a running list of reported candidates being reported by various media outlets (listed in order as stories are reported):

AP_962891879616
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Rick Smith

Rick Smith is the former executive vice president of football operations for the Houston Texans, and he also served as general manager from 2006-17. Smith, who was once a coach and a director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, became the general manager of the Houston Texans in 2006. Under Smith, the Texans added notable stars like J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins to their roster.

Related stories:

AP_19182540200970
AP Photo

Champ Kelly

Champ Kelly is the assistant director of player personnel with the Chicago Bears. Prior to that, Kelly spent two seasons as the director of pro scouting. Before joining the Bears, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-14), including the last five as assistant director of pro personnel. He originally joined the Broncos in 2007 and served as a regional college scout (2007) and assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting (2008-09).

Related stories:

AP_163248556522
AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance

Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes, who once interned with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, is the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams. Holmes has spent his entire NFL career – one that spans more than 16 years – with the Rams organization. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Holmes told writer Eric Edholm that his goal is to be a general manager. "That's an ultimate goal for sure. It takes time and it takes luck, too. You just try to make as much of both as you can with hard work and preparation along the way," Holmes said.

Related stories:

AP_18291182315288
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

Reggie McKenzie

Reggie McKenzie, the NFL's Executive of the Year by The Sporting News, The MMQB and the PFWA in 2016, is currently a senior personnel executive for the Miami Dolphins and has held that spot since February of 2019. Prior to that, McKenzie past seven years as the general manager of the Oakland Raiders and was the team's first general manager since the late Al Davis was hired as head coach and general manager in 1963. Some of the draft picks made under McKenzie's watch in Oakland include quarterback Derek Carr, pass rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper.

Related stories:

Related Content

news

Tabeek: Loss to Saints stirs up forgettable flashbacks

Matt Ryan is sacked eight times in 15-point loss, including six back-breakers coming on third downs
news

Matt Ryan sacked eight times in Falcons' loss to Saints

Ryan and the Falcons' offense could never get into a rhythm while facing heavy pressure from the Saints in the 24-9 loss, which drops Atlanta to 3-7 on the season
news

More names reportedly tied to Falcons GM search

The Falcons are reportedly compiling diverse list of GM candidates, according to multiple reports
news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for New Orleans

The lists of inactive players for both the Falcons and Saints could have a big impact on how Sunday's game unfolds
news

Falcons reportedly considering Rick Smith as next GM

Under Smith, the Texans added notable stars like J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins to their roster
news

Falcons flex Kurt Benkert to active roster for Saints game

Benkert figures to slot in behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub on the game day depth chart
news

SFTB: Who will the Saints QB be? Thoughts on Matt Ryan, Raheem Morris, Harbaugh, Hammer and more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

'Put all you have into being the best'

Thanks to a tireless work ethic and humility instilled by his parents, Foye Oluokun is emerging as one of the NFL's best linebackers
news

Falcons-Saints preview: Atlanta will be ready for both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston

Everything fans need to know about this weekend's rivalry game
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley appears set to play vs. Saints

Atlanta had no players listed with an injury designation for the game on its final injury report
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons up against loaded defense and MVP candidate Alvin Kamara

ESPN's Mike Triplett provides some insights on what the Falcons are up against this weekend

Top News

Tabeek: Loss to Saints stirs up forgettable flashbacks

Matt Ryan sacked eight times in Falcons' loss to Saints

Postgame Breakdown | Week 11 - Falcons vs. Saints

Game Photos | Falcons at Saints

Advertising