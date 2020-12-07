Falcons reportedly considering Louis Riddick as next GM

On Monday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported that "ESPN commentator and former Washington and Philadelphia pro personnel director Louis Riddick is among a list of candidates" for the Atlanta Falcons' open general manager position. See Schultz's tweet below:
The Falcons parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11, falling to 0-5 at that point.
Riddick, who joined ESPN as an analyst in 2013, used to be a scout with the Washington Football Team and, later, was the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.
In August, ESPN announced that Steve Levy would anchor "Monday Night Football" along with Brian Griese and Riddick as analysts. In the past, Riddick has also contributed to the network's NFL Draft coverage and played a key role on the "Monday Night Countdown" team.
Riddick, who played collegiately at Pittsburgh, is a former NFL defensive back and played for the Falcons in 1992 and again in 1996 during his playing career. Riddick also played for the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders.