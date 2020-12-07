Falcons reportedly considering Louis Riddick as next GM

Riddick used to be a scout with the Washington Football Team and was once the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 07, 2020 at 04:56 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_19029486031726
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

On Monday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported that "ESPN commentator and former Washington and Philadelphia pro personnel director Louis Riddick is among a list of candidates" for the Atlanta Falcons' open general manager position. See Schultz's tweet below:

The Falcons parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11, falling to 0-5 at that point.

2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1966

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open general manager position

VIEW

Riddick, who joined ESPN as an analyst in 2013, used to be a scout with the Washington Football Team and, later, was the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In August, ESPN announced that Steve Levy would anchor "Monday Night Football" along with Brian Griese and Riddick as analysts. In the past, Riddick has also contributed to the network's NFL Draft coverage and played a key role on the "Monday Night Countdown" team.

AP_9210181641
AP Photo/Al Golub

Riddick, who played collegiately at Pittsburgh, is a former NFL defensive back and played for the Falcons in 1992 and again in 1996 during his playing career. Riddick also played for the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders.

