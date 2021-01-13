Brad Holmes, Terry Fontenot finalists for Falcons GM vacancy, per report

So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for general manager:

Dec. 18: Anthony Robinson, Atlanta Falcons director of college scouting

Dec. 18: Rick Smith, former Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations

Jan. 5: Brad Holmes, Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting

Jan. 5: Morocco Brown, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting

Jan. 6: Terry Fontenot, New Orleans Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Falcons completed a second interview with Holmes on Saturday.

Holmes has spent his entire NFL career with the Rams' organization. Starting as a public relations intern in 2003, he then began his journey as an NFL scout. In 2004, he became a scouting assistant and has worked his way up the ranks ever since. Prior to landing the director of college scouting role in 2013, Holmes served as a national scout, an area scout and a national combine scout.