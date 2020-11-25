Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Brad Holmes

Notable players acquired during time with teams

Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams

LB Alec Ogletree – via draft

DT Aaron Donald – via draft

RB Todd Gurley – via draft

QB Jared Goff – via draft

TE Tyler Higbee – via draft

S John Johnson – via draft

WR Josh Reynolds – via draft

RB Darrell Henderson – via draft

RB Cam Akers – via draft

Overall team success while in prominent role

Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams (2013-20)

Record: 64-58 (.524)

Best season: 2018 (13-3 record, NFC West title, lost Super Bowl)

Pro Bowlers: 25

Todd Gurley named 2017 Offensive Player of the Year

Aaron Donald named 2017 and 2018 Defensive Player of the Year

Notable information

Holmes is right in the Falcons' backyard, as he has lived in Atlanta for some time while keeping an eye on some of the top college programs in the Southeast. Holmes's father played guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers for three seasons, and Holmes, himself, was a team captain at North Carolina A&T, where he was a star defensive tackle and helped his school win the Black College National Championship in 1999. Holmes has helped improve the technological tools in the Rams' scouting department.

Telling quote

"So, I was a scouting assistant, and I tried to be the best scouting assistant. I want to get the coffee the fastest, I want to make the best profile tape possible, and all of that. When I was an area scout, I wanted to be the best at that. You know what I mean? So I never really looked ahead. Opportunities — all of them blessings — have landed on me, and I've just kind of earned my way to where I am now.